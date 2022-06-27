ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Holly Willoughby's beautiful blue dress is currently on sale

By Lauren Cunningham
The Independent
The Independent
 2 days ago

Holly Willoughby really is a “no-gatekeeping” kind of woman, and we love her for it. Sharing her outfits on Instagram every day from This Morning , we’re big fans of her style. And she usually tags the brands too, making it even easier for us to copy her looks.

Always a lover of the UK high street, Holly’s style is always elegant, fun and can usually work for a whole host of occasions from the office to having drinks with friends. Whether it be an LK Bennet striped dress or a floral number from La Redoute , we’re always keeping a keen eye.

Today, sitting down with footballer Peter Crouch and Selling Sunset’ s Jason Oppenheim, Holly was joined by quite a stylish number of guests on the show. But, of course, our first thought was to find today’s beautiful blue dress.

Thanks to her helpful Instagramming, we found the dress from Karen Millen and are even happier to report that it’s currently on sale with a handy £23.80 saving. Made from 100 per cent cotton broderie fabric, it looks light, airy and perfect for warmer weather whether on holiday, at a barbecue or heading into the office.

But, of course, being on sale means it is already selling fast, so if you also fell in love with it this morning you best be quick.

Where is Holly Willoughby’s outfit from and where can I buy it?

Karen Millen is the place to go to for this mornings This Morning dress – what a tongue twister – and it’s currently in the summer sale too.

Karen Millen contrast cotton broderie belted midi dress: Was £119, now £95.20, Karenmillen.com

The Karen Millen website states that this dress is a bestseller, and we can see why. Fully lined with buttons along the front, not only does the midi dress look lightweight but it’s also rather modest, making it perfect for work. Textured ladder-stitch panels form a V-neckline while puff sleeves, a flared skirt and a belted waist create dimension on the body. Holly has paired it with a nude strappy block heel sandal but flats, white trainers or even ankle boots would also work well depending on the occasion.

The only downside is that this dress really is proving to be popular with only a size six currently left in stock.

Does Holly Willoughby wear her own clothes on This Morning?

Holly Willoughby has a stylist for This Morning who works with her to compile her wardrobe rather than wearing her own clothes.

Speaking to Red in 2020, she revealed that putting together an outfit “hasn’t always come naturally” – “for a long time, I was pretty clueless,” she admitted – and while her Instagram feed when she’s not working says otherwise, featuring an array of equally stylish ensembles in our books, this is likely why she looks to the expertise on the professionals on screen.

Who is Holly Willoughby’s stylist?

Danielle Whiteman became Holly Willoughby’s regular This Morning stylist towards the end of 2020, replacing Angie Smith – Danielle is a previous assistant of Angie’s, who is now based in Sydney and expecting her first child.

Angie is often credited with having engineered Holly’s transformation to national fashion icon in recent years: “Holly was open to new ideas,” she explained during an interview with YOU magazine . “The main thing I wanted to do was get her into more colour – so we tried everything on and went from there. I remember her saying, “I’ve had my kids. I just need to change it up.”

How does Holly Willoughby do her hair?

Holly Willoughby’s hair stylist is Ciler Peksah, who works with her for This Morning and Dancing on Ice , and seems to have well and truly mastered the ultimate wavy blonde bob. Previous products Ciler has said she’s used on the presenter’s hair for that signature swish include Batiste dry shampoo , T3 curling tongs and Aveda’s damage remedy daily hair repair (£21.60, Lookfantastic.com ).

Holly is also a Garnier Nutrisse ambassador and shared a clip of herself dying her own hair using the Natural Baby Blonde shade from the range during lockdown if you want to achieve the same shade.

Where is Holly Willoughby from?

Holly Willoughby is originally from Brighton, East Sussex, and attended Burgess Hill Girls school. She now lives in southwest London with her husband Dan Baldwin and their three children, Belle, Harry and Chester.

We’ve picked the best women’s white trainers for stepping up your summer wardrobe

