TRAFFIC ALERT: Tractor-trailer carrying fireworks catches fire, ignites fireworks; parts of I-287 shut down

By News 12 Staff
 2 days ago

A tractor-trailer carrying a large amount of fireworks caught fire, igniting the fireworks – shutting down parts of I-287 in Bridgewater.

It appears one of the trucks caught fire and may be carrying between 5,000 and 10,000 pounds of fireworks, and another with corrosive material.

Exit 21A on I-287 North still remains shuts down from the sinkhole that takes commuters to I-78 West.

There is no word of any injuries.

