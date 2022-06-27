ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shopping

Taking a look at the hottest toys under $20

By News 12 Staff
News 12
News 12
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1lShEl_0gN7D22k00

Summer vacation is starting, and you are probably looking for activities to keep the kids busy. News 12 is on a mission to help by testing out the hottest toys coming in under $20.

Comments / 0

Related
News 12

Jersey Mike's Subs pays nearly $25K in penalties following investigation of child labor compliance at locations

An investigation has found Manasquan-based Jersey Mike's Subs allowed 14 and 15-year-old employees to work beyond and outside hours permitted by child labor laws. According to U.S. Department of Labor officials in a statement, investigations at 10 locations in four states, including Freehold, Long Branch, Neptune and Red Bank in New Jersey, found the teen employees were allowed to work past 7 p.m. on school days, past 9 p.m. in the summer and more than three hours on school days.
MANASQUAN, NJ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Toys
dailyphew.com

Baby Squirrel Found In Bed Becomes Family Favorite

After a routine day, a man arrived home to find a lovely yet amazing surprise in the middle of his bed. He noticed that a mother squirrel had decided to make a snug nest for her two children in her house, or rather her bed. The small animal had taken...
ANIMALS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Shopping
News 12

WATCH: Tractor-trailer carrying fireworks catches fire, ignites fireworks on I-287

A tractor-trailer carrying a large amount of fireworks caught fire Sunday, igniting the fireworks – shutting down parts of I-287 South in Bridgewater. New Jersey State Police say the driver of the tractor-trailer pulled over around 10:30 p.m. after apparently noticing the tire of a dolly he had on his trailer was on fire. The cause of that is still unknown.
BRIDGEWATER, NJ
News 12

Sister of slain Newburgh man searching for justice 7 years later

The years and milestones have passed for the Vaquero family without their beloved brother, son and uncle – 20-year-old Christian Vaquero. The Newburgh man was fatally shot in the back of the neck while sitting in his car on the corner of Hasbrouck and Mill streets the night before Mother's Day in 2015.
NEWBURGH, NY
News 12

News 12

87K+
Followers
29K+
Post
19M+
Views
ABOUT

News 12 Networks is the tri-state areas leader in hyperlocal news, weather, traffic, politics, investigative and more, delivering 24/7 award-winning coverage throughout New York, New Jersey, and Connecticut; plus at news12.com and on the news 12 mobile app.

 https://news12.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy