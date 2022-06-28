ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

Cooler temps tonight before sunny and warm Tuesday

By News 12 Staff
 2 days ago

NOW: Partial clearing and cool overnight, lows in the 60s. Mostly sunny and warm for Tuesday.

NEXT: Temperatures continue to trend warmer through the week with highs near 90 by Friday.

Storm Watch Team Meteorologist Darryl Green says New York City will see a warmup throughout the week.

Tuesday: Mostly sunny, highs from the mid-70s to low-80s.

Wednesday: Sunny and breezy, highs from the upper-70s to the mid-80s.

Thursday: Mostly sunny, highs from the mid to upper-80s.

Friday: Sun and clouds turning hot and breezy. Highs from the mid-80s to the low-90s.

Saturday - WEATHER TO WATCH: Scattered showers and possible thunderstorms. Highs from the mid-80s to the low-90s.

News 12 Networks is the tri-state areas leader in hyperlocal news, weather, traffic, politics, investigative and more, delivering 24/7 award-winning coverage throughout New York, New Jersey, and Connecticut; plus at news12.com and on the news 12 mobile app.

