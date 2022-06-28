Cooler temps tonight before sunny and warm Tuesday
NOW: Partial clearing and cool overnight, lows in the 60s. Mostly sunny and warm for Tuesday.
NEXT: Temperatures continue to trend warmer through the week with highs near 90 by Friday.
Storm Watch Team Meteorologist Darryl Green says New York City will see a warmup throughout the week.
Tuesday: Mostly sunny, highs from the mid-70s to low-80s.
Wednesday: Sunny and breezy, highs from the upper-70s to the mid-80s.
Thursday: Mostly sunny, highs from the mid to upper-80s.
Friday: Sun and clouds turning hot and breezy. Highs from the mid-80s to the low-90s.
Saturday - WEATHER TO WATCH: Scattered showers and possible thunderstorms. Highs from the mid-80s to the low-90s.
Comments / 0