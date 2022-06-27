ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Digital Lottery Looks Like Next Big Sports Sponsorship Category

By JohnWallStreet
Sportico
Sportico
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4ByYam_0gN7Cv6J00

Click here to read the full article.

Jackpocket , a licensed third-party lottery app, was recently named the Official Digital Lottery Partner of the Colorado Rockies. The tie-up is the company’s eighth across the NFL, NBA, NHL, MLB and college sports since 2021 (see: New York Jets, Devils, Islanders, Rutgers Athletics, Mavericks, Twins, Texas Rangers).

Industry insiders say those deals are just the start of what could become sports’ next big sponsorship category, in part because of all the venture capital flowing into the space. One executive who did an early partnership deal with Jackpocket said he could envision digital lottery companies embarking on a competitive land grab reminiscent of DraftKings and FanDuel circa 2015-16. “We’re not there yet. But that could be where this goes.”

Larry Mann (partner, rEvolution) was not prepared to go that far. But he did say the momentum “mirrors the growth in crypto or sports betting. [Official partnerships] are definitely among the top emerging categories to keep an eye on.”

JWS’ Take: Jackpocket founder and CEO Peter Sullivan describes it as “Uber Eats for lottery tickets.” Players can order official state lottery tickets (think: Mega Millions or Powerball) through the company’s app. The company then goes out and fulfills those orders. Using patented technology—including robotics and optical character recognition technology—Jackpocket transforms the paper tickets into a digital format, matches the tickets back to the player and then stores the physical copy of the ticket until the drawing has been completed.

Jackpocket is the digital lottery market leader. By the end of H1 ‘22, the company hopes to be live in 14 states. But it is not the only “courier” attempting to expand state lottery offerings and grow the pool of potential players. Jackpot is also chasing the opportunity. The U.K. based company announced a $35 million Series A round, co-led by Courtside Ventures and Accomplice, last week. Jackpot ’s product is not yet available stateside.

While Jackpocket has been in business since 2013, it spent much of the last decade building technology, developing a regulatory framework around the digital lottery business and working to get legislation passed. As recently as 2020, most states did not permit the online sale of lottery tickets.

The states’ viewpoint on digital offerings shifted during the pandemic, when ticket sales began to dwindle. States get a sizable chunk of public funding from the lottery, so with players locked down, the need to legalize online sales became obvious.

Jackpocket has rapidly expanded since getting licensed in its first state (New Jersey) two years ago, and consumer awareness has picked up over the last six months. (A YouGov survey indicated 53% of New Yorkers are now aware they can play the lottery on a smartphone; 37% stated they were familiar with Jackpocket.) The timing makes sense considering Jackpocket closed on a $120 million Series D round in November. “We’ve definitely been upping our advertising [since],” Sullivan said. Mark Cuban, Josh Harris, David Blitzer and Jon Ledecky all participated in the recent round.

Some of the money raised has gone towards signing team partnerships (like the one with the Rockies), but Sullivan made it sound as if plenty more will be spent on the strategy. He said the company is “just getting started” naming sports partners. “We have a ton [of other deals] in the pipeline now… We’re trying to work with all the teams in [every licensed] region.”

There are several reasons why Jackpocket has elected to make sports the focal point of its marketing strategy (and why competitors focused on scale are likely to do the same). “As we go state by state, it’s really hard to find influencers who have a geographical focus,” Sullivan said. Sports organizations have large, localized, captivated fan bases.

Sullivan’s logic checks out. Operators are largely limited to selling lottery tickets within the state in which they operate. But it should be noted Powerball and Mega Millions—games that span 44 states and three territories—represent a meaningful portion of all tickets sold nationwide. So, digital lottery companies are not limited to local campaigns.

Sports team tie-ups provide Jackpocket with a level of credibility amongst fans, too. “Working with these teams provides legitimacy to our [new] product,” Sullivan said. “The first time someone hears or sees an ad that they can buy official state lottery tickets on their phone, and they’re not sure if it is real or not, knowing that we’re the official [team] partner and have gone through the vetting process with one of these brands is huge.”

Sports teams also reach a wide demographic, which is attractive to a company selling a product that cuts across all gender, ethnic, household income and geographic lines. Roughly 53% of Americans bought a lottery ticket last year, and 13% of people discovered Jackpocket via sports-team promotions.

The emergence of a new sponsorship category (or at least a new carve out), particularly one that includes companies flush with cash, is undoubtedly a win for the teams. SponsorUnited data indicates 48% of clubs do not currently have a state lottery or digital lottery partner.

But the sports partnerships Jackpocket has signed to date should benefit fans of the organization too. Sullivan explained that each lottery ticket ordered through the app will give the player a chance to win VIP experiences (think: player meet and greet) and giveaways (tickets, memorabilia). Fans in attendance at partner stadiums will also have opportunities to get a free Powerball or Mega Millions ticket.

Venture capital is pouring into digital lottery companies now because they see the state lottery as “one of the last really large industries yet to innovate with consumer facing technology,” Sullivan said. “When we started [in New Jersey in 2020], states that had attempted to go online [prior] were seeing 1, 2, 3% saturations. If you look at the movie or concert industry, 60, 70, 80% [of sales] now are digital first.” Plenty of room for adoption remains.

To put the potential opportunity in perspective, “Americans spend more money on lottery tickets than all sporting event tickets, concert tickets, movie tickets, video games and books combined,” Sullivan said. The figure is closing in on $90 billion nationwide. New York alone sells more than $10 billion worth of lotto tickets annually.

Investors are also increasingly recognizing the potential the lottery has to be a part of the solution for struggling sportsbook operators. “Sportsbooks are getting killed. The unit economics aren’t there. Other forms of gaming are being seen as an attractive avenue,” Sullivan said. Lottery games could potentially help to differentiate a sportsbook from competitors offering similar products.

Sullivan envisions Jackpocket’s digital lottery service as the anchor tenant to a gambling “mall.” “Lottery is the most common form of real money gaming in the U.S. So you can cast a really wide net,” he said. The company is still trying to figure out if it will operate the stores within the mall (like sports betting, online casino, fantasy sports, bingo and raffles) or simply pass the customers along to an affiliate.

Americans can start playing the lottery at the age of 18 (versus 21 for sports betting or casino gambling). Sullivan says that should enable his company to “build a database at a much lower cost than any of the sportsbooks or casinos can.”

More from Sportico.com Best of Sportico.com

Comments / 0

Related
Sportico

Susquehanna Bets $65M That Superior Pricing and Product Will Win in Gaming

Click here to read the full article. Susquehanna Investment Group (SIG) recently took a $65 million position in PointsBet Holdings. SIG Sports, a division of the global quant trading firm, will control 38.75 million shares, making it the largest shareholder (12.76%) in the Australian sportsbook (OTC: PBTHF). Sports betting operators prioritizing the U.S. (as PointsBet is) have found it costly and competitive to keep up with the market leaders who are leaning heavily on robust ad campaigns and bonuses to acquire customers. Backing a company without the horsepower to compete might sound like an odd choice, but SIG co-founder and managing...
GAMBLING
Sportico

Avalanche Add Stanley Cup to Record Kroenke Sports Hardware Haul

Click here to read the full article. It has been quite a year thus far for billionaire sports team owner Stan Kroenke. His Colorado Avalanche captured the Stanley Cup in six games Sunday night over the Lightning at Tampa’s Amalie Arena, winning 2-1 to claim their first championship since 2001. The victory comes only months after his Los Angeles Rams won the Super Bowl, making Kroenke the first sports team owner to win a Super Bowl and another major pro sports title in any given calendar year. Toss in a recent National Lacrosse League title from his Colorado Mammoth—the team’s second—and Kroenke...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Sportico

Endeavor Combines On Location and IMG Events, Names Paul Caine President

Click here to read the full article. Endeavor has combined the management of its On Location and IMG Events businesses into a single unit led by the On Location management team of president Paul Caine and Jon Lavallee as chief financial officer. Endeavor positioned the consolidation as a natural move given that the two units are involved in very similar operations. On Location provides luxury hospitality experiences around major sports events including the Super Bowl. IMG’s events wing produces hundreds of sporting events, fashion shows, food festivals, art markets and experiential installations. The roster includes Frieze LA and NY, the Miami...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Sportico

Sporticast: Inside the Looming Predators Sale, New MLS/Apple Deal

Click here to read the full article. On the latest Sporticast episode, hosts Scott Soshnick and Eben Novy-Williams discuss some of the biggest sports business stories of the week, including the looming sale of the Nashville Predators. Sportico was the first to report last week that former Tennessee governor Bill Haslam was in advanced talks to purchase the NHL franchise. Haslam is the brother of Cleveland Browns owner Jimmy Haslam, and he is buying the Predators in phases, coming in now as a minority partner with the ability to purchase a controlling stake in the coming years. The Predators are currently owned...
NASHVILLE, TN
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jon Ledecky
Sportico

Bain Capital to Buy Sports Streaming Tech Platform Deltatre From Bruin

Click here to read the full article. Bain Capital and Italian asset manager Nextalia SGR have reached an agreement to acquire sports tech provider Deltatre from Bruin Capital. The deal values Deltatre between $700 and $900 million, according to someone familiar with the terms, who was granted anonymity because the details are private. Bruin, which worked with Evercore to assist with the sale, purchased Deltatre in 2016 in a deal that valued the company at roughly $159 million (€143 million). Financial terms were not disclosed, nor was the split between Bain and Nextalia SGR. Deltatre’s business includes back-end streaming technology and website services...
UEFA
Sportico

Sporticast: Cricket’s Billion-Dollar Media Rights, Del Rio’s $100,000 Fine

Click here to read the full article. On the latest Sporticast episode, hosts Scott Soshnick and Eben Novy-Williams discuss some of the biggest sports business stories of the week, including one of the most expensive sports media packages ever sold. The Indian Premier League is in the middle of auctioning off a new series of five-year deals, domestic and international, that are on pace to triple the $2.6 billion that the IPL secured back in 2017. At the time of recording, the India-only TV package fetched $3 billion and the streaming package fetched $2.6 billion, with a pair of packages still...
NFL
ClutchPoints

RUMOR: Kings linked to Heat impact player in free agency

The Sacramento Kings haven’t been making much noise of late, but it appears that they could be determined to land one or two impact players in the offseason via free agency. A handful of names have already been rumored to be on their radar, and right now, the Kings are being linked to Miami Heat […] The post RUMOR: Kings linked to Heat impact player in free agency appeared first on ClutchPoints.
SACRAMENTO, CA
Sportico

NFL’s New Streaming Service Offers Leverage in Future Rights Talks

Click here to read the full article. The NFL plans to introduce a standalone streaming service in July, called NFL Plus, which will enable subscribers to watch live games, available within their designated broadcast area, on a mobile phone or tablet device, according to recent reports. But with so many fans already getting that functionality through their cable, satellite or live streaming provider, it is not clear just how much demand there will be for this subscription OTT service. John Skipper—former ESPN president, former executive chairman of DAZN, and co-founder of Meadowlark Media—said the existence of a league-owned streaming platform will...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Texas Lottery#New Jersey Lottery#The Lottery#Fantasy Sports#Digital Lottery Looks#Nba#Nhl#New York Jets#Islanders#Rutgers Athletics#Mavericks#Twins
Sportico

Deshaun Watson Gears Up for Legal Fight as NFL Seeks Historic Suspension

Click here to read the full article. Tuesday will be a crucial day for the Deshaun Watson situation. Retired federal Judge Sue Robinson, serving as a neutral disciplinary officer under the NFL’s new procedures, is scheduled to hold a hearing where the league will square off against representatives for Watson and the NFLPA. They’ll present dueling arguments over whether Watson violated Article 46 of the CBA and, if so, for how long he should be suspended. According to The Wall Street Journal, the NFL wants Robinson to suspend Watson for a minimum of one year and for the league to have discretion...
NFL
Sportico

NESN 360 Marks Start of ‘Critical Experiment’ for Local Broadcasters

Click here to read the full article. New England Sports Network (NESN) recently became the first regional sports network to introduce a true over-the-top direct-to-consumer streaming service—NESN 360. For $29.99 a month, fans without a pay-TV subscription can get live in-market Boston Red Sox and Boston Bruins games (along with some additional content) on the web and on mobile and streaming devices. Annual subscribers will also receive eight tickets to Red Sox home games during the 2022 season. Chris Russo (CEO, Fifth Generation Sports) said the bundled offering is indicative of a new reality. Teams and their local broadcast partners will...
NFL
Sportico

NHL Revenues Rebound to $5.2 Billion on TV Deals and a Full Schedule

Click here to read the full article. National Hockey League hockey-related revenues are back to pre-pandemic levels and are expected to exceed $5.2 billion, commissioner Gary Bettman said during his pre-Stanley Cup Final media conference at Denver’s Ball Arena Wednesday. “Although I got an email about it an hour ago from our CFO, who said he thinks that may be conservative,” Bettman said before the Colorado Avalanche defeated the two-time defending Tampa Bay Lightning, 4-3, in overtime to take a 1-0 lead in the best- of-seven series. The NHL generated $5.09 billion in revenue for the 2018-19 season, the last before the...
NHL
Sportico

Players Eye More Cash as NFLPA Acquires Equity Stake in Sports Data Labs

Click here to read the full article. For years, NFL players seemed like cogs in a heavy-duty machine driving the league’s data revolution. Now they have skin in the game, thanks to NFL Players Inc. taking an undisclosed ownership stake in Sports Data Labs, a company that captures and distributes human data in real time for commercial use. The NFL Players Association’s business arm hopes this unprecedented deal reshapes how players monetize their personal data. “It’s the same way the industry has evolved because of blockchain and Web3,” Sean Sansiveri, general counsel and head of business affairs for NFL Players Inc, said...
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Hobbies
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
MLB
NewsBreak
Lottery
NewsBreak
DraftKings
NewsBreak
Sports
Sportico

Fanatics, NHL Grant New Licensing Rights to Streetwear Brand Mitchell & Ness

Click here to read the full article. Mitchell & Ness is gaining a wide swath of NHL licensing rights, one of its first major business moves since becoming part of the Fanatics portfolio. Fanatics and the NHL announced Wednesday that Mitchell & Ness, which Fanatics purchased in February, has been granted rights to design and sell officially licensed product for all 32 NHL franchises. The retro and streetwear brand also separately inked deals with the NHLPA and the NHL Alumni Association to secure licensing rights to current and former hockey players. The NHL rights are coming through Fanatics itself, which in 2016...
APPAREL
Sportico

Arctos, Kraft, Rubin Among Heavy Hitters in $35M Jackpot Raise

Click here to read the full article. Online lottery platform Jackpot has raised $35 million from a powerful list of sports owners, athletes and investors. The Series A was co-led by Courtside Ventures, the VC fund backed by Cleveland Cavaliers owner Dan Gilbert; and by Accomplice, an early DraftKings investor. Others in the round include Fanatics CEO Michael Rubin, Arctos Sports Partners, the Kraft Group, DraftKings CEO Jason Robins, Sapphire Sport, NBA stars James Harden and Joel Embiid, and groups connected to the owners of the Cleveland Browns and Los Angeles Dodgers. Jackpot is hoping to capitalize on a U.S. lottery market...
GAMBLING
Sportico

Sporticast: Stan Kroenke’s Year of Championships, F1 Staying on ESPN

Click here to read the full article. On the latest Sporticast episode, hosts Scott Soshnick and Eben Novy-Williams discuss some of the biggest sports business stories of the week, including yet another title for a Stan Kroenke-owned franchise. Kroenke’s teams have now won the Super Bowl (Rams), the NLL title (Mammoth) and the Stanley Cup (Avalanche), all in the span of about five months. Kroenke is one of the richest owners in U.S. pro sports, with a portfolio that includes the Los Angeles Rams, the Denver Nuggets, the Colorado Avalanche, the Colorado Rapids, SoFi Stadium, Ball Arena and the Altitude Sports...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Sportico

U.S. Open Showcases Golf’s Drive to Innovate in Sports Betting

Click here to read the full article. Today’s guest columnist is Johnny Aitken, CEO of PointsBet USA. After coming off the high of the 86th Masters, marked by the triumphant return of Tiger Woods to Augusta National—and followed by the dramatic finish at the PGA Championship—the sports betting industry is ready to channel that same energy at the U.S. Open. Emerging star Scottie Scheffler will likely shine this week in Brookline, Massachusetts—a state that’s looking to open the doors to sports betting, providing a perfect backdrop to establish sports wagering as a mainstream fixture within the golf community. Since the repeal of...
NFL
Sportico

Fanatics Billionaire Michael Rubin Selling 76ers, Devils Stakes

Click here to read the full article. Billionaire Michael Rubin is selling his nearly 10% stake of Harris Blitzer Sports & Entertainment, the parent company of the Philadelphia 76ers and New Jersey Devils. The Fanatics CEO, who increased his stake in the company in 2020, is currently the third-largest shareholder behind Josh Harris and David Blitzer. The deal is expected to close in the coming weeks. HBSE will likely be valued around $3 billion in the transaction, according to someone familiar with the talks, which is in line with the valuation in a separate HBSE stake sale involving Arctos Sports Partners earlier...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Sportico

Apple TV Wins MLS Rights in 10-Year Deal Worth at Least $2.5 Billion

Click here to read the full article. Major League Soccer spent years working to ensure all of its TV rights—local, national and international—expired this year, giving the league an opening to transform its broadcast strategy. Now it’s doing just that. MLS and Apple announced a 10-year tie-up Tuesday that will see every match streamed on the tech giant’s platform. The league will produce a single broadcast for each game and offer them on a new subscription service available exclusively through the Apple TV app. The deal is worth a minimum of $250 million annually, according to people familiar with the agreement.  “Partnering...
NFL
Sportico

Broncos Sale Reveals Fading Opportunities for Black Ownership

Click here to read the full article. Rob Walton was out of the country when the news broke that he’d won the bidding war to purchase the Denver Broncos. It’s unclear if or how he celebrated abroad, but it was a hooray moment for him and also for the NFL’s 31 other owners, since the record $4.65 billion price tag—more than double the $2.2 billion price fetched by the Carolina Panthers in 2018—only increases the value of their clubs. But as valuations for NFL franchises continue to skyrocket, the chances of the NFL welcoming its first black majority owner are becoming...
DENVER, CO
Sportico

XFL Welcomes Athlete Data Ownership in New Sports Analytics Deal

Click here to read the full article. As sports analytics grow more advanced and wearable devices become more common, discussion continues to build around how much of those rights should belong to athletes versus management and third-party companies. The XFL is tackling this debate by allowing its players to own their performance and biomechanics data. The spring football league, which plans to relaunch in February 2023, is doing this through a new season-long partnership with BreakAway Data, a sports analytics company. The rebooting league looks to empower athletes with a different approach to player development by leveraging BreakAway’s various products, such as...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Sportico

Sportico

Los Angeles, CA
2K+
Followers
3K+
Post
269K+
Views
ABOUT

Sportico provides daily, actionable, enterprise reporting covering the sports business and cultural ecosystem. It will be the daily "go to" place for anyone seeking the latest and highest quality news and information in the $500 billion worldwide sports industry.

 https://www.sportico.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy