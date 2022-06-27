ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Democrats Admit They Have a Messaging Problem as Elections Loom

By Ed Dean
FloridaDaily
FloridaDaily
 2 days ago
The New York Times recently had a piece entitled “It’s Time to Head for the Lifeboats” as Democratic consultants look ahead to the 2022 midterm elections.

One Democratic consultant jokingly asked the Times, “Are you calling to ask me about our impending doom?”

A recent trend of bad polling data continues to get worse for President Joe Biden and the Democrats.

A Fox News poll shows 87 percent of voters, the largest percentage in a decade, give the economy negative reviews while a majority–57 percent–think it is poor.

The poll also shows that voters favor Republicans over Democrats on all the top issues, including inflation and border security–where the GOP has a 19 percent edge on both topics–crime (13 percent GOP advantage) and foreign policy (8 percent GOP advantage).

“It’s going to be a terrible cycle for Democrats,” said Doug Sosnik, who worked as an advisor to former President Bill Clinton.

Some polls hows Biden’s job approval is worse than former Presidents Jimmy Carter and Donald Trump.

On of that, some groups are far less supportive of Biden and Democratic policies. In May, a poll from Quinnipiac University showed Biden hit a low approval number among Hispanic voters at just 26 percent–but a year earlier that had been 55 percent.

According to Quinnipiac, Biden is less popular among Hispanics than he is with any other demographic, including different ages and genders.

New York Magazine recently interviewed top Democrats who noted there is growing skepticism in the party on Biden running for a second term. Biden’s age—he will turn 82 in November 2024–is an increasing concern for these Democrats.

Earlier this month, the New York Times interviewed top Democrats who “expressed doubts” over whether Biden can turn things around and one leading Democrat told the Times that the party should not renominate the president in 2024.

austinite
1d ago

Democrats have an agenda problem, not a messenging problem. The Democrat Party agenda has moved sharply left, and Biden is stuck with a platform and policy dilemma: after promising bipartisanship, Biden has pushed a hard left agenda. Biden ran on a platform of Green Energy and putting the oil and gas industry out of business BUT is dealing with high gasoline prices and is now pleading with USA companies to increase production AFTER he removed 80% of federal lands and increased federal royalties 50% on offered leases. Biden ran on a platform of having a rational and cool headed President in office—but has lurched from one self imposed crisis to another after ignoring the developing problems: Afghanistan withdrawal, Immigration, Supply Chain, Inflation, Baby Formula, and many more.

Florida Daily covers politics and business across the state.

