Democrats Admit They Have a Messaging Problem as Elections Loom

The New York Times recently had a piece entitled “It’s Time to Head for the Lifeboats” as Democratic consultants look ahead to the 2022 midterm elections.

One Democratic consultant jokingly asked the Times, “Are you calling to ask me about our impending doom?”

A recent trend of bad polling data continues to get worse for President Joe Biden and the Democrats.

A Fox News poll shows 87 percent of voters, the largest percentage in a decade, give the economy negative reviews while a majority–57 percent–think it is poor.

The poll also shows that voters favor Republicans over Democrats on all the top issues, including inflation and border security–where the GOP has a 19 percent edge on both topics–crime (13 percent GOP advantage) and foreign policy (8 percent GOP advantage).

“It’s going to be a terrible cycle for Democrats,” said Doug Sosnik, who worked as an advisor to former President Bill Clinton.

Some polls hows Biden’s job approval is worse than former Presidents Jimmy Carter and Donald Trump.

On of that, some groups are far less supportive of Biden and Democratic policies. In May, a poll from Quinnipiac University showed Biden hit a low approval number among Hispanic voters at just 26 percent–but a year earlier that had been 55 percent.

According to Quinnipiac, Biden is less popular among Hispanics than he is with any other demographic, including different ages and genders.

New York Magazine recently interviewed top Democrats who noted there is growing skepticism in the party on Biden running for a second term. Biden’s age—he will turn 82 in November 2024–is an increasing concern for these Democrats.

Earlier this month, the New York Times interviewed top Democrats who “expressed doubts” over whether Biden can turn things around and one leading Democrat told the Times that the party should not renominate the president in 2024.