Dan’s Daily: MacKinnon Wants Crosby Drunk at Cup Party, Crosby Tied to Avs Cup

By Dan Kingerski
Pgh Hockey Now
Pgh Hockey Now
 2 days ago
The Colorado Avalanche are Stanley Cup champions. Maligned former Pittsburgh Penguins defenseman Jack Johnson hoisted the Stanley Cup as part of the Avalanche victory. And there were several Sidney Crosby ties to the Avalanche win, including Nathan MacKinnon’s hotel room number. Mackinnon also wants Crosby to be the drunkest guy at...

Pgh Hockey Now

Pgh Hockey Now

Pittsburgh, PA
Premier coverage of the Pittsburgh Penguins and the NHL from experienced reporters.

