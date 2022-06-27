ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

As DeSantis focuses on Florida transgender kids, here’s what you need to know

By Kirby Wilson
Tampa Bay Times
Tampa Bay Times
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1tMSdx_0gN7CUSo00
Florida Surgeon General Dr. Joseph Ladapo, front left, gestures as speaks before a bill signing by Gov. Ron DeSantis, front right, Nov. 18, 2021, in Brandon. [ CHRIS O'MEARA | AP ]

In recent years, transgender people — and particularly, transgender kids — have become pawns in a broader political struggle.

Florida officials in June proposed a rule preventing the state’s Medicaid program from reimbursing providers for a series of therapies meant to treat gender dysphoria. Florida joined other red states that have moved to restrict access to those medical treatments.

Gender dysphoria is defined as strong, persistent feelings of identification with another gender coupled with significant discomfort and distress with one’s own assigned gender and sex.

Florida’s efforts follow years of litigation and lawmaking driven by conservatives about whether transgender girls can compete in women’s sports, how the existence of transgender people is explained in schools and which bathroom is appropriate for them to use.

Essentially, those in favor of treating the condition with hormonal therapy care and those against the practice are accusing each other of the same thing: distorting the scientific evidence in order to politicize the well-being of children.

Let’s delve into some of the most important questions on the subject.

Want to suggest more questions that could appear in a future story? Email kwilson@tampabay.com or codonnell@tampabay.com.

1. How many kids in Florida have gender dysphoria?

An estimated 16,200 Florida teenagers — roughly 1.32% of children aged 13 through 17 — identify as transgender, according to a June report by The Williams Institute, a think tank at UCLA’s School of Law. The report uses data from Florida’s 2019 Youth Risk Behavior Survey. Across the U.S., as many as 300,000 teens identify as transgender, the report found.

That does not mean they meet the psychological criteria to be diagnosed with gender dysphoria. Based on the number of people who seek treatment, up to 0.014% of those assigned male at birth and 0.003% of those assigned female at birth are later diagnosed with gender dysphoria, according to the American Psychiatric Association.

To be diagnosed, the condition must persist for six months, and children must be able to verbalize their discomfort, according to the definition of gender dysphoria offered by the American Psychiatric Association.

2. What causes gender dysphoria in kids?

It’s not clear. However, the number of children needing services to treat gender dysphoria or related mental health issues is on the rise in some western countries such as the United Kingdom. Some attribute this to decreasing social stigma to being transgender, or the increased availability of services. Others, including conservative policymakers, have hypothesized the condition is socially influenced.

3. Why do some transgender people seek treatment?

For Nikole Parker, gender identity was a matter of life and death.

“I would not be alive if I did not transition,” said Parker, who’s now the director of transgender equality at the LGBTQ advocacy group Equality Florida.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=26Eq7N_0gN7CUSo00

Many transgender people experience gender dysphoria so acutely it has negative consequences for their mental health. Parker says when she began her transition journey at 19, she wanted to align her body with her gender identity so much that she acquired hormones off the black market.

At least one in four kids diagnosed with gender dysphoria report having attempted suicide, according to three studies cited by a peer-reviewed case report.

4. How are kids treated for gender dysphoria?

The medical therapies, which experts say should be administered gradually along with extensive consultation from mental health professionals, fall under three categories.

First, if a child has not already gone through adolescence, they can be put on puberty blockers. This can alleviate distress from body changes that don’t align with identity. Puberty blockers can also buy children time to figure out how — or whether — they want to proceed with their transition.

Next, they can be prescribed hormones: typically estrogen for transgender girls and testosterone for transgender boys. Like puberty blockers, these hormones treat a number of other medical conditions. The Endocrine Society, which advises doctors on hormone science, notes that for most kids, 16 is the youngest age that they can consent to treatment.

Finally, people can pursue gender confirmation surgeries that involve reconstructing reproductive organs. However, medical societies do not generally recommend these irreversible surgeries for children.

In a recent report, Florida’s Agency for Health Care Administration explored whether insurance should cover these therapies and whether they fall under the state’s professional medical standards, or whether they were “experimental or investigational.”

The state decided the scientific community had not demonstrated enough evidence to show whether the treatments were safe or effective in easing the mental health burden associated with gender dysphoria. More traditional mental health counseling is appropriate for transgender kids, but not hormonal therapies, Florida officials have said.

Major medical societies such as the Endocrine Society and American Academy of Pediatrics and the World Professional Association for Transgender Health disagree with the state’s assessment. They recommend the treatments be available for kids and adults.

5. How irreversible are these therapies?

A team of Yale researchers wrote a policy paper in April criticizing conservative-run states for restricting access to puberty-blocking drugs, arguing that the therapies are “safe, effective, and fully reversible.”

The drugs have been prescribed by doctors since the 1980s to treat kids suffering from a phenomenon called “precocious puberty,” in which some children begin the process of puberty at an inappropriately early age. Once a child is of the proper age to go through puberty, they are taken off the drugs.

Some other academics, including many cited by Florida officials, argue the effects of puberty blockers aren’t fully reversible. They say there’s not enough evidence to demonstrate whether puberty blockers alleviate the mental health symptoms of gender dysphoria — nor is there enough evidence on the long-term effects of the drugs prescribed to kids to treat gender dysphoria.

Hormonal therapies present more significant long-term effects for children, some of which can be irreversible, such as a reduction in fertility.

Michael Haller, the chief of pediatric endocrinology at the University of Florida, works at a clinic in Florida that treats children with gender dysphoria. He says his patients benefit from hormonal therapies, and that the families know the potential downsides.

“The majority of the bodies that have looked at the available data and who take care of these patients have argued in favor of these treatments,” Haller said.

Some who have undergone hormonal therapies say they regret the process. Experts on both sides of the debate around hormonal therapies agree more study is needed. Haller said in his experience, the number of children who regret transitioning is “exceedingly low.”

6. Who to believe on hormone therapy?

State officials are questioning the authority of three medical societies: the Endocrine Society, the American Academy of Pediatrics and the World Professional Association for Transgender Health.

Those three groups have endorsed hormonal therapies care based on studies that rely on survey results; doctors shouldn’t heed their advice, Florida officials say.

“Physicians who recommend sex reassignment treatment are not adhering to an evidence-based medicine approach and are following an eminence-based model,” the June report from the state reads. Florida officials argued the guidance recommending puberty blockers to treat childhood gender dysphoria is based on studies that involved “small sample sizes and subjective methods.”

In response, the World Professional Association for Transgender Health, a nonprofit dedicated to advancing the health of transgender people, called the state’s report “misleading and dangerous.” The Endocrine Society stands by its guidance, which was primarily crafted by nine experts according to the group’s standards for evidence-based guidelines. The American Academy of Pediatrics also backs its guidance, which was created with the help of more than a dozen expert members.

Paul Hruz, an associate professor of pediatrics at the Washington University School of Medicine in St. Louis, was one researcher cited in the Florida report. He said Florida officials did a good job highlighting what he describes as gaps in the science that call into question the efficacy of hormonal treatments for kids.

“I think it would be erroneous to say we know the answer and that we’re going to limit our investigation,” Hruz said.

Haller said the bulk of the scientific evidence, along with the clinical benefits he’s seen, justify prescribing hormonal therapies.

”The benefits far outweigh the risk,” Haller said.

Another researcher cited by the Florida Agency for Health Care Administration, James Cantor, testified in favor of a law that blocks the use of puberty blockers and hormone therapies for children during a recent federal court case in Alabama.

The judge wrote that he gave Cantor’s testimony “very little weight” as it emerged in cross-examination that Cantor had never treated a transgender child under the age of 16 or diagnosed a child with gender dysphoria.

7. What action is the state proposing?

The Florida Department of Health issued guidance in April recommending against gender-affirming care for kids. It also recommended against “social transitioning,” in which a child takes on a different outward presentation. That can include assuming a new name or wearing new clothes.

Critics of the state’s guidance, including DeSantis’ former surgeon general, signed a letter in April noting that Florida’s stance on social transitioning is not in line with the countries cited by the state that are skeptical of hormonal therapies.

Surgeon General Joseph Ladapo, who leads the state health department, asked a few weeks later that the Florida Board of Medicine create rules that could restrict access to certain gender dysphoria treatments.

The Agency for Health Care Administration has now proposed a rule that would block Medicaid from covering “procedures that alter primary or secondary sexual characteristics.”

A hearing is set for July 8 on that rule, which LGBTQ advocates have harshly criticized. They argue the DeSantis administration is interfering with a personal medical choice for political gain.

Comments / 190

Brenda Randall
2d ago

In my observation- the transgender increase among children is purely a socially influenced condition. The television and news and all areas of media are pushing the issue into the forefront, the schools have been indoctrinating the acceptance and welcoming of these who insist they 'identify' as the opposite gender than the one they were born as, and I see they are being 'groomed' to believe this and implement it into their own lives. As a child, seeing rainbows, and flamboyant dressed men and women all made up - looking like 'hollywood' are what is influencing them. These people tell them they have the right to be 'different', and no one can take that away or disparage them, they preach to them to 'be yourself', ( no matter what that may be - even if they have no idea of what that is -as it relates to themselves.) They tell them they are beautiful and they should act and dress and do whatever they want - and the rest of 'society' must accept them - or they are not 'woke' ! If you were an impressionable child of a young age, seeing all thius hoopla on the news, on TV or in all the magazines- now flaunting men dressed in women's apparel, woulden't you be influenced too ?? Where the hell is the decency or morality in allowing ALL this to be shown in public ? It is done to indoctrinate and influence the next generation to be a part of a group they really are not sure why or what they are about- or why they are 'attracted' to it !

Reply(23)
83
Lord Pinochet Destroyer of Commies
2d ago

their aren't any trans gender kids. just kids that were groomed by the liberal agenda. sad really. the grooming doctors, parents, and teachers never gave these kids a chance. pure child abuse, these doctors experimenting on under age kids are no different then Joseph Mengale.

Reply(12)
53
UNITEDWESTAND
2d ago

if they want to get surgery and destroy their bodies go for it, BUT NO insurance should cover it. It should be considered ELECTIVE SURGERY!!! GOD BLESS RON DESANTIS

Reply
23
Related
Tampa Bay Times

Florida’s preventable deaths rose during the pandemic. It wasn’t just COVID.

Florida has recorded 17,000 unexpected or excess deaths from preventable health issues other than COVID-19 since the start of the pandemic. Some were likely because the pandemic led people to put off checkups, surgeries and other preventative health measures, according to a new study. Excess deaths are defined as those that exceed the number of expected deaths based on historical averages.
FLORIDA STATE
Tampa Bay Times

In Florida, donations to pay for abortions surge after Roe v. Wade falls

When the U.S. Supreme Court struck down Roe v. Wade last Friday, dismantling its nearly 50-year precedent protecting the right to an abortion, Marin Fehl was furious. The 20-year-old college student from Hillsborough County had seen the leaked draft decision the month before. She knew what was coming, but the finality of the court’s ruling and its implications for reproductive rights hit like a rocket to the gut.
FLORIDA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Alabama State
Local
Florida Society
State
Florida State
Local
Florida Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Transgender Children#Trans Women#Transgender People#Transgender Youth#Racism#Medicaid
Tampa Bay Times

Florida teachers raise red flags over new state civics materials

The big story: Since before his election, Gov. Ron DeSantis talked about the need to improve civics education in Florida’s public schools. Lawmakers agreed to revise the state’s standards on the topic in 2020, and supported the governor’s 2021 executive order to further “raise the bar.” The state Department of Education then drafted a new set of revisions to what gets taught.
FLORIDA STATE
Bay News 9

Florida one of 3 states with highest rates for new HIV diagnoses

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's latest HIV data available from 2019 shows Florida as being one of three states in the country with the highest rates for new HIV diagnoses. What You Need To Know. Hillsborough and Pinellas counties have long been hot spots for new HIV cases...
FLORIDA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Mental Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
UCLA
Tampa Bay Times

Doctors on why Florida’s youngest kids should get COVID vaccine

Doctors are urging Florida parents to get the COVID-19 vaccine for their babies, toddlers and preschoolers. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention earlier this month recommended child-sized Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna shots for young children, from babies as young as 6 months to 4-year-old preschoolers. It’s the last age group to become eligible in the United States.
FLORIDA STATE
fox35orlando.com

These new Florida laws go into effect on Friday

ORLANDO, Fla. - On Friday, dozens of new laws will take effect in Florida kicking off the month of July. The laws cover a range of topics from school safety to smoking on the beach. Here are a few of the laws that take effect July 1:. THE FLORIDA CLEAN...
FLORIDA STATE
alachuachronicle.com

Governor Ron DeSantis Signs Miya’s Law to Strengthen Renter Safety

Press release from the Office of Governor Ron DeSantis. TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Today, Governor Ron DeSantis signed Senate Bill (SB) 898, designated as “Miya’s Law”, to strengthen residential tenant safety measures including requiring background checks for prospective employees, maintaining a log for each dwelling unit’s keys, and increasing notification requirements for maintenance and repairs from 12 to 24 hours. The bill is named after Miya Marcano, a young woman and Orlando student who was tragically killed in her apartment in 2021 by a maintenance worker who entered her unit with an apartment key fob.
TALLAHASSEE, FL
Tampa Bay Times

Tampa Bay Times

Tampa, FL
70K+
Followers
23K+
Post
17M+
Views
ABOUT

The Tampa Bay Times, winner of 12 Pulitzer Prizes, is the most trusted news source serving the Tampa Bay area. We are story tellers and truth tellers. We go where the facts take us to tell the definitive story of the Tampa Bay area.

 https://www.tampabay.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy