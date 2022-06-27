ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

As Missouri’s abortion ban goes into effect, advocates turn to Illinois

By KTTN News
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhen Friday’s Supreme Court decision came down overturning Roe v. Wade, Missouri’s attorney general took action to put the state’s trigger law into effect. Missouri is one of more than a dozen states where abortion is no longer legal, and providers in southern Illinois are working to build capacity to support...

