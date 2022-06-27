The procrastinator’s guide to voting in the 2022 primary in southwest Illinois

If time got away from you and you find yourself unprepared for Tuesday’s statewide primary election, fear not, the BND has rounded up what you need to know to exercise your right at the ballot box.

Here’s a quick rundown, starting with the basics.

When is the Illinois primary?

Primary election day is Tuesday, June 28, and polls will be open statewide from 6 a.m. to 7 p.m.

All voters in line by 7 p.m. will be allowed to cast a ballot.

Am I registered to vote?

The state of Illinois makes it simple for those with internet access to lookup their registration status. You can use the online registration lookup through the Illinois State Board of Elections to check your registration status. You will have to enter your first and last name, zip code and date of birth.

You can also call your local election authority .

I’m not registered to vote! Is it too late?

No, you can still register to vote and cast a ballot in the same day under the state’s grace period.

You must visit a site designated for grace period registration , and you must bring two forms of identification, including one with your current address.

The grace period runs through and includes primary election day.

Who is on the ballot and where can I find candidate information?

The Belleville News-Democrat has assembled a digital voter guide to help you navigate the candidates on the ballot.

Reporters reached out to more than 70 candidates in contested races with questionnaires to gauge their stance on important issues and gather basic biographical information.

You can use the BND’s voter guide to peruse candidates in federal, state, judicial and county races. You can find the guide at bnd.com.

Can I still vote by mail?

Yes.

Voters can request a mail-in ballot in person through Monday, June 27 in Illinois. The deadline to request electronically or by post was June 23.

If you have a ballot, be sure to vote it in black or blue ink and return it on time.

For those who opt to mail their ballot, it must be postmarked by primary election day and it must be received by the respective election authority within 14 days of the election to be counted.

To avoid the post, you can also deliver your ballot to dropbox locations through 7 p.m. Tuesday.

In St. Clair County, the dropbox is located in front of the courthouse.

I have a disability, are there accommodations at the polls?

Yes, under state law you can bring an individual to help you vote if they sign an affidavit.

Polling locations should also be equipped to accommodate blind, visually impaired, hard of hearing and deaf voters, as well as those with limited dexterity. Curbside voting may also be available, but you must call ahead to your county clerk’s office in advance so they may prepare your ballot.

The state also offers accessible mail-in voting .

Can I still vote early?

The state’s early voting period ends Monday, June 28 at 5 p.m. Locations vary by county.

Where can I find election results?

We hope you’ll return to the bnd.com for coverage Tuesday night and continuing coverage of all primary races.

Immediate returns will be posted as soon as they are available.

What’s the forecast for primary election day?

As of Friday evening, meteorologists forecast a sunny 85 -degree day in Belleville for June 28.