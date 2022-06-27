ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Missouri State

Audio: Hawley says people will base where they live on whether abortion is allowed

By KTTN News
kttn.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleU.S. Senator Josh Hawley says he thinks people will base where they live on whether abortion is allowed. The Missouri Republican made the comment during a call with reporters...

www.kttn.com

Comments / 0

Related
MSNBC

Hawley wants to use political terrorism to the GOP’s advantage

Missouri’s junior Republican senator, Josh Hawley, hopes Republicans use right-wing laws — like abortion bans — to terrorize political opponents and accumulate more power. Hawley spoke with reporters after the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade on Friday and explained his hope for a future dominated by...
MISSOURI STATE
CBS News

SCOTUS, abortion, and rewriting Americans' rights

In overturning its landmark decision in Roe v. Wade on Friday, the conservative majority on the Supreme Court has removed federal constitutional protections for women and turned the question of abortion rights over to state legislatures, precipitating bans on the procedure in many Republican-led states. CBS News correspondent Jan Crawford talks with law experts who say the conservative legal movement's decades-long battle to upend the right to privacy underpinning Roe will not stop with abortion; and with an anti-abortion rights advocate who believes banning abortion will benefit women.
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Springfield, MO
Local
Missouri Government
State
Missouri State
Washington Examiner

Jordan blasts Jan. 6 testimony he discussed pardon as 'fake news'

A top GOP representative danced around accusations he discussed presidential pardons with Congress after defending claims about fraud in the 2020 presidential election. Rep. Jim Jordan (R-OH) told Fox News’s Maria Bartiromo on Sunday that he never requested a pardon because he didn't do anything wrong. A witness told the Jan. 6 committee last week that Jordan had “discussed” presidential pardons but didn’t testify that he requested one.
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Josh Hawley
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Abortion Issues#Abortions#They Live#The U S Supreme Court#Republicans#The Electoral College#Democratic
Daily Montanan

Embattled Gaetz one of the ‘fake elector’ proponents who sought ‘broad’ pardon

U.S. Rep. Matt Gaetz of Florida featured heavily during the congressional Jan. 6 hearings Thursday as part of a video chorus of extremist Republican lawmakers threatening to throw out the results of the 2020 presidential election. Gaetz also figured in evidence that Trumpist members of Congress including himself sought broad pardons for their roles in […] The post Embattled Gaetz one of the ‘fake elector’ proponents who sought ‘broad’ pardon appeared first on Daily Montanan.
PHOENIX, AZ
MSNBC

DeSantis is offering GOP voters Trump lite. A primary poll suggests it's working.

A new University of New Hampshire Granite State poll shows Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis neck-and-neck with former President Donald Trump among likely Republican presidential primary voters in New Hampshire, with DeSantis receiving the support of 39% of respondents and Trump 37%. The 2% gap falls within the poll's margin of error, which means they’re effectively tied. It’s a massive leap for DeSantis, who was trailing Trump 18% to 43% in the same poll in October.
FLORIDA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Republican Party
NewsBreak
Presidential Election
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
HuffPost

Canada Will Allow Americans To Cross The Border For Abortions: Trudeau

TORONTO (AP) — Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau warned Saturday that the U.S. Supreme Court decision to overturn a constitutional right to abortion could lead to the loss of other rights and indicated his country would continue to allow Americans to get abortions in Canada. Trudeau called the court’s...
POLITICS

Comments / 0

Community Policy