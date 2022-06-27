Adoptable Pet Pals: Meet Apollo

In partnership with the SPCA of Texas, NewsRadio 1080 KRLD brings you 'Adoptable Pet Pals,' a weekly feature to introduce you to animals that are ready for adoption.

In this week's edition of 'Adoptable Pet Pals,' KRLD and the SPCA of Texas highlight pet pals that are currently living in foster homes and have not been exposed to the distemper outbreak that has temporarily shut down the shelter. The halt on intakes and adoptions at the shelter will be lifted on June 23rd.

Meet Apollo, our featured 'Adoptable Pet Pal' this week!

Apollo Photo credit SPCA of Texas

Meet Apollo! Apollo has been a fantastic pup in foster care and is

available for adoption. He’s a mixed-breed dog who weighs in at 52

pounds is almost 5-years-old and has some of the most rocking ears

you’ll ever see. He came to the SPCA of Texas from an animal cruelty

case but has made a major turnaround in foster care. He is extremely

well-mannered; house trained, does well when left alone, is

non-destructive, knows how to entertain himself, and is a generally

quiet guy in the house. He loves the outdoors where he gets downright

goofy at times, chasing squirrels and romping about. Apollo would love

to have a home with a securely fenced backyard (and a tree full of

squirrels of course). He would do best as the only pet in the home,

and young children (under the age of 13) can make him a bit nervous

sometimes too.

Meet Eric

Eric Photo credit SPCA of Texas

Meet Eric! He is a large mixed-breed dog at 46 pounds, with white and

black fur. He is almost 9-years-old and is available for adoption from

the SPCA of Texas. He is currently in foster care, so an appointment

is necessary to meet him. Eric is a bit shy at the first meeting but

warms up nicely in just a short period of time. Then he’s quite the

affectionate little fellow and loves to snuggle. His foster says he

has a “turbo-tail” for the speed at which he can wag it when he sees

his human come home. Eric is a very sociable dog with other pooches,

so he would do best as a second dog in an established home. He would

also love to have a yard with a secure fence of at least six feet in

height. It would be best if all the children in the home were at least

12 years of age.

Meet Roxie

Roxie Photo credit SPCA of Texas

Meet Roxie! She is a beautiful large older dog who is looking for a

forever home from the SPCA of Texas. She is a Plott Hound mix with

brindled dark fur and a white underside. She is 9-years-old and tips

the scales at 55 pounds. She is quite an energetic dog and loves to

play. While Roxie is generally good with human folks, she is very dog

reactive and should be the only pet in the home. A yard with a secured

fence of at least six feet in height would be a heavenly playground

for Roxie. This is a pup with a good bit of life experience behind

her, and hopefully, a loving forever home ahead of her. She is current

on all her necessary vaccines and is spayed. As she is currently in

foster care, an appointment in advance will be necessary to set up a

time to meet in person.

Meet Heaven

Heaven Photo credit SPCA of Texas

Meet Heaven! As the name suggests, this pup’s foster describes her as

a little angel. She is a large mixed breed dog of 46 pounds who came

to the SPCA of Texas from an animal cruelty case. She spent the first

part of her life in fear, and it has taken a bit for her to come out

of her shell. She is still a little timid at the first meeting, but she

has learned to love, snuggle, be a bit silly at times and enjoy the

company of people again. She is well-behaved when left home alone,

generally taking naps or looking out the window. She still gets a

little skittish at loud and unexpected noises but can calm down

quickly if she knows her human is close. Fortunately, Heaven seems to

do just fine around other dogs so she might be a great candidate for a

second furry friend in the home.

Regular adoption fees are $150 for puppies and kittens aged 0-6 months and $75 for adult dogs and cats aged 6 months or older. Fee includes spay/neuter surgery, age-appropriate vaccinations, a heartworm test for dogs six months and older and an FIV/FeLV test for cats 4 months and older, initial flea/tick preventative and heartworm preventative, a microchip, 30 days of PetHealth Insurance provided by PetHealth, a free 14-day wellness exam with VCA Animal Hospitals, a rabies tag, and a free leash.

The Jan-Rees Jones Animal Care Center is currently closed to visitors

and volunteers as the SPCA of Texas works to address an outbreak of

canine distemper virus in the shelter. Some dogs in foster and cats at

off-site PetSmart locations are not affected. Appointments are

available for select foster animals. Please browse available animals

at spca.org/findapet and visit spca.org/dogadopt to inquire about a

dog or spca.org/catadopt to inquire about a cat.

KRLD values the connection between animals and people. Through the incredible selflessness of animal advocates who rescue, rehabilitate, foster and adopt animals, we hope to be partners in finding safe and forever homes for these animals in need.

LISTEN on the Audacy App

Sign Up and Follow NewsRadio 1080 KRLD

Facebook | Twitter | Instagram