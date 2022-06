BOSTON -- It looked like the Red Sox were on their way to an inspiring comeback win over the Blue Jays in Toronto on Tuesday night. For a team that has struggled to win north of the border and will likely be battling with the Jays for playoff seeding over the next three months, it would have been a huge boost to close an already stellar June.Instead, the Boston bullpen faltered again. With Tanner Houck unable to travel to Canada because of his vaccination status, Alex Cora had to turn to Tyler Danish and Hansel Robles to close things out...

BOSTON, MA ・ 6 HOURS AGO