ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Entertainment

Wayfinder review – pandemic dream quest through Britain’s mythic landscape

By Peter Bradshaw
The Guardian
The Guardian
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3g8n45_0gN7B5lL00
The seeker … Perside Rodrigues in Wayfinder.

British-Ghanian artist Larry Achiampong has created a complex and thoughtful piece, partly under the aegis of the Turner Contemporary gallery in Margate. It is a curation of scenes and images that straddles the concepts of the essay movie, the road movie and – that emerging genre – the lockdown movie. Perside Rodrigues portrays a young woman of colour who is making a kind of mythic or hallucinatory journey, a dreamed quest through a British landscape from north to south, in which she often seems like the only person left alive, reflecting on her experience of empire, identity and racism. It is set in a notional future time of pandemic (and filmed during the real pandemic lockdown) and shows this figure mostly alone in an eerily untenanted world, sometimes carrying or wearing a weird gas mask. Achiampong recently told the Guardian that he had in fact made these masks for his own family during lockdown.

There is one face-to-face encounter: the Wayfinder meets Britain’s first black female Olympic athlete, the sprinter Anita Neil, who speaks powerfully and positively about her feelings of pride in being able to represent her country and community in a time when the establishment were ungenerous, to say the least, to someone from her background. The Wayfinder walks past Hadrian’s Wall, into E Pellicci’s café in east London, through the Turner wing of the National Gallery where she impassively looks at pictures that celebrate British naval and imperial adventure, before ending up at Margate, whose faded glamour has often been an inspiration for British film-makers. Wayfinder is a slightly static work, though intentionally so, with some striking images of solitude and alienation.

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Mail

Family are forced out of home-town after it became overrun with holiday lets: Nurse and firefighter fiance say they can't afford to live in Dorset seaside town due to soaring rents caused by influx of second homes

A nurse and her firefighter fiance say they can no longer afford to live in their seaside home-town after it became overrun with holiday lets. Chantel Marriott and her partner Joss Gibson say they will have to move out of Swanage, in Dorset, as they can't afford soaring rents caused by second homes.
RELATIONSHIPS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Anita Neil
Person
Hadrian
Daily Mail

Artist, 58, and lawyer, 65, are sued by neighbours after being accused of '3ft land grab' which saw them pave over a flower bed between the back gardens of their million pound London homes

An artist and her lawyer partner are locked in a fight with their neighbours, after being accused of taking three feet of their back garden and paving over it. Wendy Mszyca, 58, and her partner Amanda Uziell-Hamilton, 65, are accused of staging a land-grab over the narrow strip of ground between their million-pound house and the £1.4m Victorian home of their neighbours, Jay and Hannah Stirrett.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Britain#Myth#Uk#British#Turner Contemporary#Hadrian S Wall#The National Gallery
The Guardian

We Americans are dancing on the Titanic. Our iceberg is not far away

By now the US supreme court’s overturning of Roe v Wade hardly comes as a surprise. We’ve known this was imminent since the leak, a month or so ago, of Justice Alito’s memo. And yet it still delivers a profound shock – in fact, a series of shocks. Stunned, we ask, how could this happen? as if we hadn’t known, for weeks, that it was a more or less done deal.
CONGRESS & COURTS
BBC

Port of Felixstowe: Tongue-eating fish parasite found in container

A container of sea bream meant for human consumption has been refused entry at Felixstowe after a tongue-eating parasite was found in fish. The parasite, Cymothoa exigua, was found as part of a routine health check by the Suffolk Coastal Port Health Authority. The organism replaces the tongues of fish...
WORLD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
The Guardian

‘The Punisher’: Rodrigo Duterte’s violent reign as Philippines president to end

Six years ago, the tough-talking mayor of Davao City, known as “the Punisher” because of his merciless approach to crime, was on the brink of taking national power in the Philippines. He promised to move power away from Manila elites, tackle poverty, corruption, and drugs. “When I become president,” Rodrigo Duterte told one rally, “I will order the police to find those people [involved in drugs] and kill them. The funeral parlours will be packed.”
CHINA
The Guardian

The Guardian

335K+
Followers
81K+
Post
141M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest news stories, opinion pieces, sports coverage and cultural highlights from The Guardian's award-winning writers

 https://www.theguardian.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy