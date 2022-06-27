ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

Some Interviews on Personal Matters review – offbeat Coppola-esque romcom from 1970s Tbilisi

By Peter Bradshaw
The Guardian
The Guardian
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=22i3Mg_0gN7B3zt00
High powered … Sofiko Chiaureli in Some Interviews on Personal Matters

There’s a restless, bustling nervous energy to this Georgian movie from 1978; it’s a romantic comedy of manners from director and co-writer Lana Gogoberidze with a freewheeling kind of New Wave feel, set in a city for which the term Swinging Tbilisi isn’t quite right, but certainly a busy, modern place for busy, modern people.

Georgian actor Sofiko Chiaureli, known for her collaborations with Sergei Parajanov and an icon for her appearance in his The Colour of Pomegranates, plays Sofiko, a high-powered newspaper interviewer, known for her sympathetic “human interest” pieces featuring ordinary women telling her about their lives. Sofiko is always dashing about town in her mackintosh and quizzical glasses (which make her look a bit like Isabelle Huppert) accompanied by dishevelled photographer Irakli (Janri Lolashvili), who may be in love with her.

Sofiko loves her demanding job and doesn’t much mind all the readers who pester her for help with everything. But she has troubles: her boss wants to move her to another position on the paper: the “editorial secretary” comes with a higher salary but no glamorous interviewing – a job which, as he pointedly remarks, will leave Sofiko more time for her family, which comprises her ailing mother, who lives with them, her two boisterous children and a husband, Archili (Gia Badridze), who is cheating on her. Sofiko’s hectic life, which Gogoberidze shows us is stimulating and depressing at the same time, is interspersed with setpiece fragments from her interviews and strange flashbacks: she remembers a woman furious at her straying husband suddenly panicking when Sofika offered to write an article “outing” him.

She has discovered her husband’s infidelity from glimpsing him meet another woman in the city centre, and this movie interestingly resembles Coppola’s The Conversation, in that it is about someone eavesdropping on other people’s lives while also eavesdropping on her own. There are pleasingly surreal, poignant bursts of poetry in the dialogue: thoughtful Archili notes that animals are slim and healthy because they have to walk everywhere, and concludes: “The 21st century will be a pedestrian century.” He also muses: “Apparently ants can fly, but only when they’re in love.” This movie is itself often airborne.

Comments / 0

Related
The Guardian

The Princess review – Diana documentary offers a cautionary tale

There can’t be many people who are not fully versed in the story of Diana, Princess of Wales. And this accomplished, smartly edited documentary tells us nothing that we don’t already know. What it does, however, is offer a compressed chronology of Diana’s treatment by the media and her relationship with the people of the UK. Like Asif Kapadia’s Amy – a portrait of a woman who proved to be similarly fascinating to the press – the film is entirely composed of archive material. Combining news footage, interviews, blustering commentators and vox pops, the film serves as an accusatory finger pointed at public appetites and the press that fed them, and a cautionary tale.
MOVIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Sergei Parajanov
Person
Isabelle Huppert
The US Sun

Sister Wives star comes out as trans and reveals new name

MERI and Kody Brown's child Leon has come out as trans. The Sister Wives star, who was formerly known as Mariah, revealed that their name is Leo or Leon and their pronouns are they/them. Leon, 26, proudly came out as "incredibly genderqueer, trans, and unapologetic," in an inspirational Instagram post...
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Offbeat#Film Star#Georgian
The Guardian

We Americans are dancing on the Titanic. Our iceberg is not far away

By now the US supreme court’s overturning of Roe v Wade hardly comes as a surprise. We’ve known this was imminent since the leak, a month or so ago, of Justice Alito’s memo. And yet it still delivers a profound shock – in fact, a series of shocks. Stunned, we ask, how could this happen? as if we hadn’t known, for weeks, that it was a more or less done deal.
CONGRESS & COURTS
The Guardian

‘Show them our pecs’: G7 leaders mock Putin’s bare-chested horse-riding

Leaders of the Group of Seven wealthy nations have mocked the macho image of Vladimir Putin at a meeting in Germany dominated by the Russian president’s invasion of Ukraine. As the leaders sat down for their first meeting of the three-day G7 summit in the sweltering Bavarian Alps on Sunday, the British prime minister, Boris Johnson, asked if their jackets should come off – or if they should even disrobe further.
POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Celebrities
The Guardian

‘The Punisher’: Rodrigo Duterte’s violent reign as Philippines president to end

Six years ago, the tough-talking mayor of Davao City, known as “the Punisher” because of his merciless approach to crime, was on the brink of taking national power in the Philippines. He promised to move power away from Manila elites, tackle poverty, corruption, and drugs. “When I become president,” Rodrigo Duterte told one rally, “I will order the police to find those people [involved in drugs] and kill them. The funeral parlours will be packed.”
CHINA
The Guardian

Mariners-Angels game halted for 18 minutes after mass brawl and ejections

The Seattle Mariners and the Los Angeles Angels engaged in a lengthy full-team brawl in the second inning on Sunday after tensions over two days of inside pitches boiled over. Both managers and six players were ejected after the fight, which stopped and started twice before Angels closer Raisel Iglesias came back out to the empty field to throw a tub of sunflower seeds and another bucket of gum onto the infield. Three of the first four hitters in Seattle’s lineup were ejected, while three Angels pitchers were tossed.
SEATTLE, WA
The Guardian

The Guardian

335K+
Followers
81K+
Post
141M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest news stories, opinion pieces, sports coverage and cultural highlights from The Guardian's award-winning writers

 https://www.theguardian.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy