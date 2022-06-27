ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sri Lanka Runs Out of Fuel

By VOA News
Voice of America
 2 days ago

Sri Lanka has run out of fuel, according to a report Monday in the country’s Daily Mirror newspaper. The 1,100 tons of petrol and 7,500 tons of diesel the country has would not last a day, the newspaper reported,...

www.voanews.com

