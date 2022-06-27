Sri Lanka Runs Out of Fuel

The UK sharply reduced oil imports from Russia in the immediate aftermath of the invasion of Ukraine, according to official figures.However, new data from the Office for National Statistics showed the UK still imported about £140 million of Russian refined oil in April, two months after the war in Ukraine began.The ONS said this represented a slump from about £410 million of refined oil imported from Russia in February, when Russia had been the UK’s biggest supplier.Two months later, Russia was the UK’s sixth biggest supplier as the UK increased its supply from other countries including the United Arab Emirates,...

ENERGY INDUSTRY ・ 12 HOURS AGO