STRONGSVILLE, Ohio – Strongsville schools and other Ohio districts are grappling with a new state law that will require more diligent dyslexia screenings. Also, districts will have to intervene more intensely if a pupil shows signs of dyslexia. Further, teachers must undergo more rigorous training when it comes to spotting possible dyslexia in pupils and then intervening with special reading programs.

STRONGSVILLE, OH ・ 20 HOURS AGO