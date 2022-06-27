ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
None Injured in Door County House Fire

By Local News
seehafernews.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThere were no injuries reported following a house fire in Door County over the weekend. The Egg Harbor Fire Department reports that they were called just before 10:00 a.m....

Door County Pulse

Sevastopol Home Destroyed in Sunday Fire

A home in Sevastopol was a total loss after a fire Sunday morning. The Egg Harbor Fire Department was dispatched at 9:58 am to a home at 6072 Windsong Bluff Dr. near Carlsville. By the time the first truck arrived 12 minutes later, the fire was already shooting through the roof, said Justin MacDonald, who serves as chief of the Egg Harbor and Ephraim fire departments.
EGG HARBOR, WI
seehafernews.com

Street Sign Theft on the Rise in Door County

The rate at which street signs are being stolen in Door County is on the rise. According to the Door County Highway Commissioner, Thad Ash, there are no specific signs that are being targeted. They have seen stop signs, stop ahead signs, and dead-end signs stollen, but he did say...
DOOR COUNTY, WI
doorcountydailynews.com

Sunday's fire marks debut of incident support team

Without grabbing a fire hose, you could have provided critical help during Sunday’s blaze in Carlsville. The incident marked the first deployment of the MABAS 154 Incident Support Team. Modeled off the Racine Bells in southern Wisconsin, the volunteers respond to the scene when requested with water, food, and other support items for the firefighters and the fire’s victims. Sister Bay/Liberty Grove Fire Chief Chris Hecht credits volunteer Jody Whiteman with partnering with the Door County Fire Chiefs’ Association to provide the service. He thought it was executed well as Sunday’s events moved forward.
DOOR COUNTY, WI
wearegreenbay.com

UPDATE: 12-year-old from Town of Scott found, deputies report

SCOTT, Wis. (WFRV) – The Brown County Sheriff’s Office reports the 12-year-old has been found. Deputies said he first went missing on Monday and explained he is safe. They ended by saying “thank you” in all caps. Original: Missing 12-year-old juvenile from Town of Scott, BCSO...
BROWN COUNTY, WI
WBAY Green Bay

12-year-old Brown County boy found safe

SCOTT, Wis. (WBAY) - The Brown County Sheriff’s Office says a 12-year-old boy reported missing has been found safe. No further details were released about Zander Lee Gorsuch. He had been missing since Monday. INITIAL REPORT. The Brown County Sheriff’s Office hopes you can help them locate a 12-year-old...
BROWN COUNTY, WI
wearegreenbay.com

‘A chargeable offense’: Door Co. Highway Dept. sees increase in stolen street signs

DOOR COUNTY, Wis. (WFRV) – The Door County Highway Department says they are seeing an increase in street signs and other traffic signs being stolen. The department says they are seeing stop signs being removed or stolen, road work ahead signs, and other signs being taken. To replace one stop sign can cost over $300 and that is a chargeable offense. In a Facebook post, the department listed the possible penalties for stealing signs.
DOOR COUNTY, WI
seehafernews.com

Semi Collides with Truck Outside the Two Creeks Dump

There was a crash in rural Manitowoc County over the weekend. According to the crash report submitted by Sheriff’s Deputy Peronto, a semi was traveling west on County Highway V and was approaching the Two Creeks Dump just before 10:30 a.m. on Saturday (June 25th). The driver told the...
MANITOWOC COUNTY, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Search for missing and endangered 27-year-old over

ALLOUEZ, Wis. (WFRV) – The Wisconsin Department of Justice has given an update on the missing and endangered 27-year-old from the Village of Allouez. Darice Lauren Marie White was located safely at a residence in Alabama. No further information was provided. Brown County Sheriff’s Office searching for missing and...
ALLOUEZ, WI
doorcountydailynews.com

Carlsville home lost in fire

A stray ember from a burn barrel is to blame for a two-story summer home in Carlsville burning down on Sunday. Egg Harbor Fire Department was paged just before 10 a.m. for a grass fire near Windsong Bluff Drive. The call escalated minutes later when it was learned that the house was on fire. With flames visible from a responding firefighter, Egg Harbor Fire Chief Justin MacDonald said he had to activate the 3rd Box Alarm of Mutual Aid Box Alarm System (MABAS), which means every Door County department and fire departments from Brown and Kewaunee counties were called to assist. Flames were shooting out of the top floor of the home shortly after the first crews arrived at approximately 10:10 a.m. Firefighters would later have to establish water fill sites at the Carlsville Fire Station and Tractor Supply in Sturgeon Bay so there would be enough water to fight the blaze. After 100,000 gallons of water and 100 gallons of foam, the fire was under control after 12 p.m., and the scene was cleared just before 3:30 p.m.
DOOR COUNTY, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Boiler room incident causes Oconto hotel evacuation

OCONTO, Wis. (WFRV) – Guests of the Econo Lodge Inn & Suites were evacuated early Sunday morning due to concern over an incident in the hotel’s boiler room. According to a release, just before 5 a.m. on June 26, the Oconto Fire Rescue Department was dispatched to the hotel located on Brazeau Avenue for a report of smoke coming from the boiler room.
OCONTO, WI
seehafernews.com

Woman Reported Missing in Allouez Found Safe

An Allouez woman who was reported missing yesterday has been found safe. The 27-year-old woman had not been seen since June 25th. She had reportedly gotten on a Greyhound bus in Mississippi on Friday (June 24th) but never arrived at her destination in Wisconsin. She was located in Alabama and...
ALLOUEZ, WI
WBAY Green Bay

Two girls found safe after search in Green Bay

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Two girls were found safe after being reported missing in Green Bay Tuesday morning. The children, ages three and five, went missing from the 400 block of S Jackson Street. Officers searched neighborhoods on foot and used drones. The children were found unharmed. No other...
GREEN BAY, WI
WBAY Green Bay

Two arrested after disturbance at Green Bay hotel

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Two people were taken into custody following an incident on Green Bay’s east side Monday night. Officers responded to a neighborhood on Doty Street near the intersection with Roosevelt. Police tell us there was a disturbance at a hotel just before 10:30 p.m. A...
GREEN BAY, WI
wearegreenbay.com

29-year-old Oshkosh man arrested for 1st offense OWI

WINNEBAGO COUNTY, Wis. (WFRV) – A 29-year-old man from Oshkosh has been arrested for operating a motor vehicle under the influence, his first offense. According to Wisconsin State Patrol, on Tuesday at 6:44 p.m., Outagamie County was attempting to find a vehicle that was involved in a hit-and-run. They were able to locate a vehicle that was driving all over the road by using the DOT cameras.
OSHKOSH, WI
seehafernews.com

Outagamie County Sheriff’s Office Reports Imitation Scam

While imitation is the sincerest form of flattery, it can also cost people money. The Outagamie County Sheriff’s Office says they have received several reports of people receiving phone calls from people claiming to be a part of the Department. The Sheriff’s Office is reminding residents that they will...
OUTAGAMIE COUNTY, WI
WBAY Green Bay

WATCH: Overnight arrests in Green Bay

Today is a FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY for storms that could produce gusty winds, hail, heavy downpours, and lightning. Appleton Boy Scouts played major role in derailment rescues. Reactions from moms and scout leaders on news of Appleton teens breaking windows and rendering first aid after being in a train crash.
GREEN BAY, WI
WBAY Green Bay

DNR investigating large-scale fish die-off on Fox River, Bay of Green Bay

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources has reported a large-scale fish die-off in the Fox River and lower Green Bay waters. The main species are channel catfish, carp and sheepshead. Water quality samples have been normal, according to the DNR. The reason for the die-off...
GREEN BAY, WI

