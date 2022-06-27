ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Iowa City, IA

KXEL Morning News for Mon. Jun. 27, 2022

By Jeff Stein
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIOWA CITY, Iowa (AP) — A 71-year-old Iowa City man who seriously wounded a U.S. Marine while shooting an air rifle at a squirrel has been fined $855 after pleading guilty in April to a misdemeanor. The Press-Citizen reports that Philip Olson was issued the fine Thursday for violating an Iowa...

KXEL Midday News for Wed. Jun. 29, 2022

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) – New data published by the Iowa Department of Public Health showed a spike in alcohol-related deaths in 2020. 836 people died in 2020. That was nearly 75 more than 2019, almost double that of 2011. “The number has been going up over the last decade,” said UI College of Public Health Professor Dr. Paul Gilbert. Dr. Gilbert said stress brought on by the pandemic isolation happened for many. He also said parents of young children were drinking more, and the age gap was narrowing. “Women’s drinking patterns look more and more like men’s,” he said. “We don’t see the traditional gender difference.” Gilbert said he wanted this new data to show the need for more resources, public ad campaigns, or on the state or local level.
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
National champion Taylor joins Iowa women's wrestling

(Iowa City) -- Four-time national finalist and 2021 national champion Felicity Taylor is transferring to join the Iowa women’s wrestling program. A Spillville, Iowa native, Taylor spent the past four years at McKendree University in Illinois, helping the Bearcats to win three national team titles. View the complete release...
IOWA CITY, IA
Mini-Nope Rope: Look Out For Jumping Worms in Iowa This Summer

The jumping worm has been spotted in several Iowa counties and it's a destructive thing that you're asked to dispose of if you encounter it. I always love when nature takes an already gross-enough bug and adds a skill to it and that's what we have with the jumping worm in Iowa. As KCCI reports, they're a type of earthworm and they get that name because they jump and wriggle very violently when you find them.
IOWA STATE
[UPDATE] Truck Strikes Protestors In Iowa

After news broke of the Supreme Court's decision to overturn Roe Vs. Wade early on Friday morning, protests started popping up all across the country. One protest in Cedar Rapids, Iowa took a dangerous turn on Friday evening. A few hours after the decision went public, various pro-choice organizers started...
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
Iowa News Headlines Monday, June 27th, 2022

(Des Moines, IA) -- Crowds gathered in many cities over the past three days to protest the end of nationwide abortion rights. Kathleen Murrin -- who attended a protest in Des Moines -- had an ectopic pregnancy, in which the fetus attaches somewhere beside the main uterus cavity and can threaten the mother’s life. says she’s heartbroken and furious over Friday’s ruling. In Cedar Rapids, an abortion rights protester was injured Friday night when a pick-up drove through the pedestrian cross walk. Other protesters took photos of the license plate. Cedar Rapids police have interviewed the driver.
IOWA STATE
Iowa’s river cruise season brings stops in Davenport, other Iowa towns

Iowa may not be at the top of the list of cruise ship destinations — but hundreds of people will be visiting on Mississippi River cruises this year. Steve Ahrens is the executive officer of the Riverfront Improvement Commission in Davenport, which greets the passengers during stops. “They are all over I have so much fun interacting with them,” he says, “here they are having sort of that Mark Twain esque kind of experience plus right — and a little bit of that whole that Midwest, nice kind of hospitality that goes with it.”
DAVENPORT, IA
When is it appropriate to set off fireworks in Iowa?

There is a good chance you have already heard people setting off fireworks and firecrackers, even though we’re still a few days away from the Fourth of July. Iowa law states fireworks are only to be set off from 2 p.m. to 11 p.m. on July 3rd and 4th, but people have already begun to spark their sparklers.
DAVENPORT, IA
Iowa Has Announced Several Changes To Football Schedule

The Iowa Hawkeyes will reportedly be shifting around their football schedule over the next handful of years. According to Brett McMurphy of the Action Network, Iowa will move its 2025 home game against Northern Illinois to 2026, its COVID-canceled game vs. the Huskies to 2029 and added 2027 home game with Ball State.
IOWA CITY, IA
Victim in Iowa grain silo collapse identified

YARMOUTH, Iowa — The Des Moines County Sheriff’s Office has released the identity of the victim in the grain silo collapse that happened Tuesday morning. Rickey Ryan Kammerer, 30, of Winfield, Iowa was found by search and rescue personnel amongst the debris of the collapsed grain silo. Kammerer had passed away before the rescue crews recovered his body.
YARMOUTH, IA
Two people injured in two shootings in Cedar Rapids

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Two people were hurt in two separate shootings Tuesday night in Cedar Rapids. Cedar Rapids police said the first happened at about 6:45 p.m. Officers found a juvenile male with a gunshot to his foot in the 300 block of 16th Street SE. The victim...
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
The "d—d Yankee Church"

This column by Daniel G. Clark about Alexander Clark (1826-1891) first appeared in the Muscatine Journal. Rebecca Jane Clark was born September 15, 1849, three months after the city of Bloomington, Iowa changed its name to Muscatine. As a small child, she watched construction of a fine, brick church building at West 3rd and Chestnut streets.
Barrel House Restaurants bring in robots to fill gaps in staffing

Linn County — The future has arrived in Eastern Iowa. Both Barrel House Restaurant locations in Cedar Rapids and in Marion have begun using robots in their daily operations. Cedar Rapids Barrel House Restaurant General Manager Shawnen Youngman tells Iowa's News Now they locations are struggling to hire a full staff.
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
GOP lawmaker endorses Democrat seeking reelection to state senate

A retiring Republican member of the Iowa House who’s a former member of the Iowa GOP’s governing board has endorsed a Democrat seeking reelection to the Iowa Senate. It may not be unprecedented, but it’s rare. A news release issued this morning announced Republican State Representative Jarad Klein of Keota is endorsing Democratic Senator Kevin Kinney of Oxford. Kinney faces Republican State Senator Dawn Discoll of Williamsburg in the General Election.
IOWA STATE

