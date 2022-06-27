KXEL Morning News for Mon. Jun. 27, 2022

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) – New data published by the Iowa Department of Public Health showed a spike in alcohol-related deaths in 2020. 836 people died in 2020. That was nearly 75 more than 2019, almost double that of 2011. “The number has been going up over the last decade,” said UI College of Public Health Professor Dr. Paul Gilbert. Dr. Gilbert said stress brought on by the pandemic isolation happened for many. He also said parents of young children were drinking more, and the age gap was narrowing. “Women’s drinking patterns look more and more like men’s,” he said. “We don’t see the traditional gender difference.” Gilbert said he wanted this new data to show the need for more resources, public ad campaigns, or on the state or local level.

