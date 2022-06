Cleveland hitting coach Chris Valaika said he knows how the Guardians need to play baseball. "We have to play with our hair on fire," he told Bally Sports. The Guardians have lost six of their last seven games, including 6-0 to the visiting Minnesota Twins in the nightcap of a doubleheader on Tuesday. They've fallen three games behind Minnesota in the AL Central division.

MINNEAPOLIS, MN ・ 7 HOURS AGO