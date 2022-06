Development and investment firm Sterling Bay has picked up a major development in the fast-growing market in Durham, N.C., Commercial Observer has learned. A source familiar with the deal revealed the Chicago-based firm paid $63 million for the shovel-ready development on 9.6 acres in downtown Durham, which currently includes a Class C retail center. The site is currently entitled for a landmark $500 million mixed-use campus with 2 million square feet for office and life sciences use, as well as multifamily units and three acres of open recreational space.

