You need to sign away your safety with a personal injury waiver if you want to be allowed past the sound desk at Outbreak Fest 2022. With retrospect, that makes sense. Precious few events like this would have the unhinged audacity to move up into the sold-out 5,000 capacity mini-arena that is Bowlers Exhibition Centre and still insist on having all stages totally open without any kind of barrier. The team behind Outbreak, however, are clearly still so wholly immersed in the world of modern hardcore that they’ll do whatever it takes to stick to their roots, even as they open their doors to the kind of crowd they could’ve once only dreamed of.

FESTIVAL ・ 6 HOURS AGO