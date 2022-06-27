ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
O'hara Township, PA

1 injured in crash involving motorcycle on Route 28

By WPXI.com News Staff
 2 days ago
WPXI - Route 28 crash One person was taken to a hospital after a crash involving a motorcylce on Route 28 Monday morning. (june 27, 2022)

O'HARA TOWNSHIP, Pa. — One person was hurt in a crash involving a motorcycle and another vehicle along Route 28 Monday morning.

The crash happened around 5:30 a.m. in the northbound lanes near the Delafield Exit.

911 dispatchers confirmed that one person was taken to a hospital. The extent of their injuries is unknown at this time.

Channel 11′s traffic expert Trisha Pittman said delays were building on the highway earlier.

©2022 Cox Media Group

