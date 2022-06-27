Weather Forecast

ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleShowers and storms will be making their...

www.fox5ny.com

TODAY.com

10 million at risk for severe weather on Tuesday

Severe weather threats stretching from the Rockies to the East Coast are in place on Tuesday, including the risk of damaging hail, strong wind gusts and possible tornadoes. TODAY’s Al Roker tracks the latest forecast.June 7, 2022.
ENVIRONMENT
CBS New York

Yellow Alert issued Sunday due to potentially severe storms

Sunday looks to be the more active day of the weekend. Waves of showers and thunderstorms will be prevalent across the region. Some of the storms may be severe, especially south and west of the city.The greatest hazards with the storms will be gusty winds and heavy rain. Localized flooding is possible. It will also be noticeably more humid, with a high of 74. The shower and storm activity could linger through the overnight hours of Sunday as we see a low of 66.
ENVIRONMENT
CBS New York

Yellow Alert for possible heavy rain, localized flooding

Clouds moved in overnight and humidity levels increased. Showers started moving into the region after midnight.Monday will see a return of the wet weather and much cooler temperatures than observed over the weekend. Rain with isolated storms should be prevalent throughout the day. The rain may be heavy at times, especially from the city and points to the south and east. Localized flooding is possible, and therefore a Yellow Alert is in place.It will be rather humid with a high of 78. Clearing will occur from west to east on Monday night as we see a low of 62. 50s will be common throughout the suburbs.
ENVIRONMENT
CBS New York

First Alert Forecast: Dramatic cooldown and windy

What a change! We were sweating yesterday with the high humidity and temps in the upper 80s to low 90s. Today, it's feeling more like early May! Last evening's cold front has ushered in a much cooler air mass with highs only reaching the upper 60s and low 70s today. In fact, the mountains likely won't get out of the upper 50s. In addition, a steady northwest wind will be gusting 30-35 mph at times.Expect more clouds to roll through this afternoon. Not a bad day ... just not very summery. Tonight is very cool for early June as temps fall into...
ENVIRONMENT
IN THIS ARTICLE
Fox News

South to be hit by heavy rainfall, thunderstorms

Parts of the South should prepare for scattered thunderstorms, with possible heavy rainfall and lightning. A cold front moving in from Canada could also cause severe weather across the upper Midwest and Great Lakes through Wednesday. Temperatures are soaring in the Southwest and California, with heat advisories posted for southern...
CALIFORNIA STATE
AccuWeather

Heavy storms to slice through heat, humidity in the Northeast

Summertime heat and humidity have taken a hold of the Northeastern states for the final weekend of June. Now, forecasters say a strong cold front is on the way which will cut through the steamy conditions and bring several days of comfortable weather to the region. Showers and drenching thunderstorms...
ENVIRONMENT
CBS New York

First Alert Weather: Wednesday 6/29 CBS2 morning weather headlines

By Justin Lewis, CBS2 meteorologistWednesday will be mostly sunny and a touch warmer with highs in the low to mid 80s. Outside of a stray shower/thunderstorm it should remain quiet tonight, but it will be balmy with temps only falling into the 60s. Thursday will be mostly sunny, slightly more humid and hot with highs in the upper 80s. Looking ahead, Friday will be hot and humid with highs around 90. Saturday will be warm, sticky and more unsettled with showers/thunderstorms likely. Sunday's trending slightly drier this morning, but it's too soon to say there won't be any rain at all... leaving in a chance of showers for now. As for the Fourth of July, it's looking quiet at the moment with partly to mostly sunny skies and highs in the 80s.
ENVIRONMENT
NewsBreak
Weather
Boston

Here’s what to expect from Wednesday’s weather forecast

Pleasant, but increasingly warm weather is expected for the remainder of the workweek. Forecasters expect mostly sunny skies on Wednesday with highs in the 80s. A sea breeze may keep coastal areas a bit cooler. Thursday looks partly sunny and slightly warmer, then highs on Friday could reach into the...
ENVIRONMENT
Narcity

Ontario's Weather Forecast Predicts A Rainy, Stormy Mess Today & Commuting Will Suck

So long, sunshine. Ontario's weather forecast is predicting a total washout of rain and thunderstorms on Wednesday, and drivers should be prepared for slippery conditions. According to The Weather Network (TWN), the nasty conditions are the result of a cold front moving across the Great Lakes region, which will turn southern parts of the province into a mess on Wednesday.
ENVIRONMENT
natureworldnews.com

Severe Weather Warnings Issued for New Zealand Due to Heavy Rain and Snowfall

New Zealand's Met Service issued severe weather warnings that will take effect until Wednesday, June 29. Under the warnings, heavy rain is expected in some parts of the upper South Island and Northland. Meanwhile, heavy snow is anticipated in the Canterbury High Country and north of Rakaia river. A front...
ENVIRONMENT

