Three candidates face off for District 1 school board seat in St. Mary's

Three candidates for the nonpartisan District 1 seat on the St. Mary's school board have some divergent views, which were reflected at a candidate forum on June 22.

The forum, which was held at Lexington Park Library and recorded for later viewing on the library's website, including Dorothy Andrews, Karolyn Bender and Marsha L. Williams.

The three women are vying to replace Rita Weaver, who is running for county commissioner president.

By virtue of helping two of her grandchildren, Andrews, a resident of Callaway, said she decided to run because she didn't like what she saw being taught. Andrews said she supports a "parents' bill of rights" and is opposed to the "oversexualization of the health curriculum."

Andrews said "equity" was mentioned 198 times in a 2021 consolidated strategic plan. "I support affirmative action when necessary, but not equity in its current context," she said, adding that she does support school resource officers.

Bender, a Scotland resident, said she has a bachelor's degree and has been a substitute teacher.

Williams, a Leonardtown resident, is an attorney and child advocate.

In response to a question, Williams said racism is a problem in the county, but "we are fixing it." The school board is trying to reduce the achievement gap between white and non-white students, she said, adding, "We're working toward ending systemic racism."

"I've not seen [racism] in the classroom, but diversity should be taught," Bender said.

"Why are we separated into groups?" Andrews asked. "That is going to bring racism back into the county. All of this 'diversity' has made people more aware of it."

The candidates were asked if teachers should be stopped from promoting their personal, political or LGTBQ agendas.

"We're all created equal. We should all treat each other with respect," Andrews said.

"I've not witnessed one teacher express their LGBTQ views," Bender said. "I never talk about my religious or political beliefs."

"I believe families teach values and schools teach independence," Williams said. "If you have concerns about a specific teacher, speak up" and notify an administrator. "You cannot ban teachers from wearing certain things," she said.

In a May 27 email to Southern Maryland News, St. Mary's Superintendent Scott Smith said that, according to the system's dress code, “The attire of professional employees during working hours should reflect the professional position of the employee and should be exemplary to students with whom the professional employee works.”

Williams advocated teaching and engaging in dialogue in age appropriate ways.

"We are the check and balance," Andrews said. "We are the representative of the parents and the students."

"I'm a walking billboard for parent voice. I will help you understand the laws and the process," Bender said, noting she has a child in public school.

"I will challenge the status quo if it's not working," Williams said. "It's not about the Ds, Rs," referring to Democrats and Republicans. "It's about the Es, education."

"I will do my best to work with the current board members, but I will not just go along with the status quo," Andrews said. "I will push back against anything that infringes on parental rights or equal opportunity for all students."

Bender, who did not respond to two emails for an interview with Southern Maryland News earlier this year, said she has the "experience and education to do the best job on this board."

Registered voters can cast a vote for one person in the primary election on July 19. The top two overall vote getters will face off in November's general election.

Karin Bailey, current school board chair, is running unopposed for the District 3 seat. The other three school board seats will be up for election in two years.