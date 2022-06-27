ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Callaway, MD

Three candidates face off for District 1 school board seat in St. Mary's

By Caleb M. Soptelean
Southern Maryland News
Southern Maryland News
 2 days ago

Three candidates for the nonpartisan District 1 seat on the St. Mary's school board have some divergent views, which were reflected at a candidate forum on June 22.

The forum, which was held at Lexington Park Library and recorded for later viewing on the library's website, including Dorothy Andrews, Karolyn Bender and Marsha L. Williams.

The three women are vying to replace Rita Weaver, who is running for county commissioner president.

By virtue of helping two of her grandchildren, Andrews, a resident of Callaway, said she decided to run because she didn't like what she saw being taught. Andrews said she supports a "parents' bill of rights" and is opposed to the "oversexualization of the health curriculum."

Andrews said "equity" was mentioned 198 times in a 2021 consolidated strategic plan. "I support affirmative action when necessary, but not equity in its current context," she said, adding that she does support school resource officers.

Bender, a Scotland resident, said she has a bachelor's degree and has been a substitute teacher.

Williams, a Leonardtown resident, is an attorney and child advocate.

In response to a question, Williams said racism is a problem in the county, but "we are fixing it." The school board is trying to reduce the achievement gap between white and non-white students, she said, adding, "We're working toward ending systemic racism."

"I've not seen [racism] in the classroom, but diversity should be taught," Bender said.

"Why are we separated into groups?" Andrews asked. "That is going to bring racism back into the county. All of this 'diversity' has made people more aware of it."

The candidates were asked if teachers should be stopped from promoting their personal, political or LGTBQ agendas.

"We're all created equal. We should all treat each other with respect," Andrews said.

"I've not witnessed one teacher express their LGBTQ views," Bender said. "I never talk about my religious or political beliefs."

"I believe families teach values and schools teach independence," Williams said. "If you have concerns about a specific teacher, speak up" and notify an administrator. "You cannot ban teachers from wearing certain things," she said.

In a May 27 email to Southern Maryland News, St. Mary's Superintendent Scott Smith said that, according to the system's dress code, “The attire of professional employees during working hours should reflect the professional position of the employee and should be exemplary to students with whom the professional employee works.”

Williams advocated teaching and engaging in dialogue in age appropriate ways.

"We are the check and balance," Andrews said. "We are the representative of the parents and the students."

"I'm a walking billboard for parent voice. I will help you understand the laws and the process," Bender said, noting she has a child in public school.

"I will challenge the status quo if it's not working," Williams said. "It's not about the Ds, Rs," referring to Democrats and Republicans. "It's about the Es, education."

"I will do my best to work with the current board members, but I will not just go along with the status quo," Andrews said. "I will push back against anything that infringes on parental rights or equal opportunity for all students."

Bender, who did not respond to two emails for an interview with Southern Maryland News earlier this year, said she has the "experience and education to do the best job on this board."

Registered voters can cast a vote for one person in the primary election on July 19. The top two overall vote getters will face off in November's general election.

Karin Bailey, current school board chair, is running unopposed for the District 3 seat. The other three school board seats will be up for election in two years.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CBS Baltimore

Goucher Poll Finds Franchot, Moore & Perez Tied In Maryland’s Democratic Gubernatorial Primary

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — With Maryland’s July primary election a few weeks out, three Democratic candidates for the state’s highest elected office are running neck and neck, according to the results of a new poll. The poll of roughly 1,000 likely voters, conducted by Goucher College in partnership with The Baltimore Banner and WYPR, finds Comptroller Peter Franchot, nonprofit CEO Wes Moore and former Labor Secretary Tom Perez are tied in the Democratic gubernatorial primary, with each of them carrying double-digit support. Franchot (16%), Moore (14%) and Perez (14%) polled well ahead of the rest of the Democratic field, trailed by Doug Gansler...
BALTIMORE, MD
weaa.org

Election 2022: Wes Moore, Democratic candidate for Maryland governor

(WEAA)—Westley Watende Omari Moore, also known as Wes Moore is a Democratic candidate for Maryland governor. Moore is also a U.S. Army veteran, author, entrepreneur, and television producer. He joins Dr. Kaye for her Meet The Candidates Series. Click the audio to listen. For voting information and list of...
MARYLAND STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Callaway, MD
City
Scotland, MD
Local
Maryland Government
City
Lexington Park, MD
County
Saint Mary's County, MD
Maryland State
Maryland Elections
Saint Mary's County, MD
Government
CBS Baltimore

Early Voting Has Begun In Maryland’s Primary Election

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Voting is underway in Maryland’s primary election. Maryland’s Primary Election Day is July 19. Mail-in voting has begun as the state’s voters can request a mail-in ballot be sent to them. There are 288 ballot drop-boxes set up statewide. The top of the ballot includes races for who will replace Gov. Larry Hogan in the governor’s mansion. The Republican race pits Hogan’s Secretary of Labor and Secretary of Commerce Kelly Schulz against Trump-endorsed Del. Dan Cox of Frederick. Top candidates in the Democratic field include Comptroller Peter Franchot, nonprofit CEO Wes Moore, former U.S. Labor Secretary Tom Perez, Maryland’s former...
BALTIMORE, MD
The Southern Maryland Chronicle

Charles, St. Mary’s part of 31 farms approved in lasted MALPF easements

ANNAPOLIS, MD (June 22, 2022) – The Maryland Board of Public Works approved 31 new Maryland Agricultural Preservation Foundation (MALPF) easements at their meeting on June 22. These easements will permanently preserve an additional 3,682 acres of prime farmland in Anne Arundel, Caroline, Carroll, Cecil, Charles, Dorchester, Frederick, Harford, Kent, Montgomery, Somerset, St. Mary’s, Talbot, Washington, […]
MARYLAND STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
St. Mary
CBS Baltimore

Gov. Hogan’s Former Chief Of Staff Roy McGrath Charged With Falsification Of Records In Federal Case

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A superseding indictment returned Tuesday against Gov. Larry Hogan’s former chief of staff, Roy McGrath, adds an additional charge of falsification of records on top of previous federal charges of fraud and embezzlement. McGrath was indicted last October in the U.S. District Court after he received a severance payment of more than $200,000 to leave his job as CEO of Maryland Environmental Service for the governor’s office, and allegedly represented that Hogan had approved it. McGrath is charged with four counts of wire fraud, two counts of embezzlement and falsification of records. Prosecutors allege that after press accounts of his “severance”...
MARYLAND STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Election Local#Affirmative Action#Board Chair#District 1 School Board
WBOY 12 News

AG asks Maryland governor to recognize WV concealed carry permits

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WOWK) — West Virginia’s Attorney General Tuesday sent a letter to Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan asking him to recognize the Mountain State’s concealed weapon permits. West Virginia Attorney General Patrick Morrisey’s letter comes after the U.S. Supreme Court decision that found a New York State law infringed on the right to carry arms […]
MARYLAND STATE
wypr.org

Maryland voters still largely undecided for Governor's Race, poll shows

Maryland’s primary election is three weeks away, and a new survey indicates that the races for the Republican and Democratic nominations for governor are tight. The Goucher College Poll, conducted in partnership with WYPR and the Baltimore Banner, found statistical ties in both parties’ contests. WYPR reporter Rachel...
MARYLAND STATE
Daily Voice

Teen Airlifted To Hospital In St. Mary's County After Shooting: Sheriff

A teenager in Maryland had to be airlifted to an area hospital after being shot during an incident in St. Mary’s County, the sheriff’s office announced. Deputies from the St. Mary’s County Sheriff's Office responded to the 24400 block of Marvell Dean Road in Hollywood shortly after 11:45 p.m. on Saturday, June 25, where there was a reported shooting.
HOLLYWOOD, MD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
Country
Scotland
mocoshow.com

Governor Hogan Announces New Information Technology Workforce Development Program

ANNAPOLIS, MD—Governor Hogan today announced Maryland’s new Information Technology Innovative Workforce Solution program, which will provide work opportunities to individuals apprenticing to become information technology (IT) professionals. The Department of Information Technology (DoIT) will partner with Catalyte, Inc. and Digital Network Group, LLC to provide a fully developed...
MARYLAND STATE
Southern Maryland News

Southern Maryland News

La Plata, MD
343
Followers
369
Post
57K+
Views
ABOUT

For over 100 years, Southern Maryland News has provided Charles, St. Mary's and Calvert with unprecedented coverage of local news, sports and politics.

 https://www.somdnews.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy