Blakely, GA

One dead and six injured in South Georgia shooting

By Allison Polk
 2 days ago

BLAKELY, Ga. ( WDHN ) — An early morning shooting in Blakely left one person dead and six others injured.

According to the Blakely Police Department, officers were at North Church St. and Washington Avenue when they heard numerous gunshots down North Church Street, near a densely crowded area of the nightclubs and food establishments.

When officers arrived at the scene they discovered seven gunshot victims and immediately began administering first aid.

One victim was transported to Lifebrite E.R for their injuries but did not survive. The other victims were taken to area hospitals where some have now been released and some remain in serious condition.

According to police, there were dozens of individuals who would have witnessed this incident and then left the area.

Blakely Police is asking for additional witnesses to come forward and provide information about this crime.

Please contact BPD at (229)723-3414, the GBI Region 15 Field Office at (229)777-2080, the Early County Sheriff’s Office at (229)723-3577, or your nearest law enforcement agency.

