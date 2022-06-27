ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
66-year-old Patrick A Nord killed after a motorcycle crash in Tucson (Tucson, AZ)

Authorities identified 66-year-old Patrick A Nord as the man who lost his life following a two-vehicle collision on Saturday in Tucson. The fatal motorcycle crash took place near Harrison and Irvington roads [...]

