Owen County, IN

When are the Fourth of July fireworks and other events in Morgan and Owen counties

By Lance Gideon, The Reporter Times
 2 days ago

The Fourth of July holiday is quickly approaching, and local folks are looking for things to do around the region.

Communities across the area will host events, from parades to fireworks, for all to enjoy this year.

Here is a list of some of the events taking place on the Fourth of July weekend in Morgan and Owen counties.

Spencer Fireworks

Fireworks will be shot off in Spencer at dusk on Friday, July 1.

The event is free, but donations are encouraged.

Designated parking areas include the Owen Valley Sports Complex, Owen Valley Health Campus, Owen County Family YMCA, Owen Valley High School, Spencer Save-A-Lot and IHC-Spencer.

Martinsville 4th of July Parade

The Spirit of '45 will conduct its Independence Day parade in Martinsville starting at 10 a.m. on Monday, July 4.

The parade will start at John R. Wooden Middle School, 109 E. Garfield Ave., Martinsville, and travel north along Sycamore Street to Washington Street, turn onto Washington Street, then onto Jefferson Street where it will return back to the middle school.

Brooklyn Fireworks

Brooklyn Kids Park in the town of Brooklyn will host its fireworks presentation at dusk on July 4.

Those wishing to attend can park at the Brooklyn STEM Academy Parking lot and walk to the park.

Martinsville Fireworks

The city of Martinsville will host its annual fireworks show at Jimmy Nash City Park at dusk, with live entertainment beginning at 5 p.m., Monday July 4.

The acts at this year's event includes Tastes Like Chicken, GrooveSmash, Blue River and Austin James.

Mooresville Fireworks

The town of Mooresville will hold its celebration at Pioneer Park with live music, food and fireworks.

Music will begin at 6 p.m. on Monday, July 4.

Acts such as Bigg Country, The Filter Kings and Virtue will perform during the event with fireworks beginning at dusk.

Contact Reporter-Times editor Lance Gideon at lgideon@reporter-times.com or 765-342-1543.

