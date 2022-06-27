ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boone County, IN

4th of July: Where to see fireworks in Central Indiana, including Hamilton, Boone counties

By Chloe McGowan, Indianapolis Star
 2 days ago

The Fourth of July is coming up quickly and Central Indiana will have no shortage of festivals, celebrations and cookouts celebrating Independence Day.

However, as festivities wind down into the evening and the sun begins to set, the sky above Indianapolis is sure to become aglow with crackling fireworks. IndyStar has put together a list of just some of the events and locations to catch a fireworks show this year.

All fireworks times are approximate and subject to change. Sunset for July 1 through July 4 is estimated to occur at around 9:16 p.m.

MARION COUNTY

Downtown Indianapolis 4th of July Fireworks

For the second consecutive year, Downtown Indy's big fireworks show will be launched from the 500 N. Meridian St. building instead of their longtime home on the roof of Regions Tower . They will be viewable from the Indiana War Memorial, American Legion Mall, and the north and west sides of the Mile Square. The show will be synced to music and broadcast on B105.7, 97.1 Hank FM and 93.1 FM WIBC.

  • Dates : July 4
  • Time : 8-10:30 p.m.
  • Cost : Free
  • Location : 500 N. Meridian St.
  • More Information : downtownindy.org

'For Indianapolis, it is earth-shattering': In major radio shakeup, Emmis sells its Indy stations, including B105 and Hank FM

Marion County Fair

In addition to county fair activities, events and performances, such as the Princess/Queen pageant, Demolition Derby and poultry show, the Marion Country Fair will include a fireworks show on opening and closing night to celebrate the Fourth of July.

  • Dates : June 24 and July 3
  • Time : Dusk
  • Cost : $5 daily admission
  • Location : Marion County Fairgrounds, 7300 E. Troy Ave.
  • More information: marioncountyfair.org

All American Day in the Park

Boasting some of “the best fireworks in Central Indiana,” the City of Beech Grove and Beech Grove Promoters Club are set to host their annual fireworks celebration at Sarah T. Bolton Park. Beginning at 6 p.m., the celebration will include food, music and fun for the entire family.

  • Dates : July 3
  • Time : 10 p.m.
  • Cost : Free
  • Location : Sarah T. Bolton Park, 1300 Churchman Ave., Beech Grove
  • More information : bgpromoters.org

Lawrence 4th Fest

Beginning with a parade at 10 a.m. and ending with a fireworks show at 10 p.m., Lawrence 4th Fest will feature a full day of activities including a classic car show, live music from Jennifer Mlott and more.

  • Dates: July 4
  • Time: 10-10:40 p.m.
  • Cost: Free
  • Location: Lawrence Community Park, 5301 N. Franklin Road, Lawrence
  • More information: visitlawrenceindiana.com

HAMILTON COUNTY

Conner Prairie's Star-Spangled Symphony

Pack a picnic and bring the whole family out to join the Indiana Symphony Orchestra's annual Fourth of July celebration concert. Featuring songs such as "American the Beautiful," "Liberty for All" and "The Stars and Stripes Forever," Star-Spangled Symphony will include guest vocalist Doug LaBrecque.

  • Dates: July 1-4
  • Time : approximately 9:45 p.m.
  • Cost : Tickets range from $10-36
  • Location : Connor Prairie, 13400 Allisonville Road, Fishers
  • More information : indianapolissymphony.org

Fourth of July Parade and Fireworks Festival — Noblesville

Celebrate Independence Day in downtown Noblesville with the Fourth of July Parade and Fireworks Festival, complete with a live band, food vendors, and family-friendly activities.

  • Dates : July 4
  • Time : 10 p.m.
  • Cost : Free
  • Location : Forest Park, 701 Cicero Road, Noblesville
  • More information : cityofnoblesville.org

CarmelFest

Advertised as a "beloved summer tradition for families and friends throughout Indiana," the 34th annual CarmelFest will include live music and performances, shopping and food vendors, a parade and fireworks.

  • Dates : July 3-4
  • Time : 9:45 p.m.
  • Cost : Free
  • Location : Central Carmel Industrial Drive and Badger Field and West Park
  • More information : carmelfest.net

SHELBY COUNTY

Waldron Will Freedom Festival

Kicking Independence Day off a little early, Waldron Will Freedom Festival will include two full days of festivities. Bring the family out to enjoy live music, food vendors, a kid's zone, car show, fireworks and more.

  • Dates : July 1-2
  • Time : 10:15 p.m.
  • Cost : Free
  • Location : Waldron Junior-Senior High School
  • More information : visitindiana.com

Lights over Morse Lake

Spanning four days, the Lights over Morse Lake Festival will be jam-packed with food vendors, live music from artists such as Linda Lee and more. Enjoy activities for the whole family such as hot air balloon rides, a carnival and fireworks set off from Jackson Street Bridge.

  • Dates : July 1-4
  • Time : 10 p.m.
  • Cost : Free
  • Location : Morse Lake, 697 W. Jackson St., Cicero
  • More information : lightsovermorselake.org

JOHNSON COUNTY

Red, White, and Blueberry Festival

Come out to celebrate the Fourth of July and the annual release of Mallow Run Winery's blueberry wine and hard cider. With live music from Sounds of Summer on July 2, Living Proof on July 3 and Indy Annies on July 4, the festival will also include a firework work show July 2-3.

  • Dates : July 2-3
  • Time : Dark
  • Cost : $10 per car
  • Location : Mallow Run Winery, 6964 Whiteland Road, Bargersville
  • More information: mallowrun.com

Franklin Firecracker Festival

Celebrate Independence Day a day early with balloon twisting, face painting and a Fastest Kid in Town race beginning at 4:30 p.m. at the Norman P. Blankenship Jr. Franklin Firecracker Festival. Complete a full day of activities for the family, the festival will include live music from Absolute Queen, food trucks and fireworks.

  • Dates : July 3
  • Time : 10:10 p.m.
  • Cost : Free
  • Location : DriveHubler.com Amphitheater at Youngs Creek Park, Franklin
  • More information : https://bit.ly/3Oz9nDl

MORGAN COUNTY

Mooresville Firework Celebration

Live music and concessions will be available throughout the evening. Check the website for more details.

  • Dates : July 4
  • Time : Dusk
  • Cost : Free
  • Location : Pioneer Park, 1101 Indianapolis Road, Mooresville
  • More information : mooresvillepark.com

July 4th Free Entertainment Stage

Celebrate the Fourth of July by coming to see Virtue, The Filter Kings and BIGG COUNTRY in a free concert in Pioneer Park. Make sure to bring lawn chairs and the whole family.

  • Dates : July 4
  • Time : 10 p.m.
  • Cost : Free
  • Location : Pioneer Park, 1101 Indianapolis Road, Mooresville
  • More information : https://bit.ly/3N8NYzV

HENDRICKS COUNTY

Night at the Park

Celebrate an early Independence Day with family and friends as the Town of Avon and Avon Parks and Recreation put on a Night at the Park. With food trucks, live music, face-painting, pony rides and more, a Night at the Park will end with a fireworks show once the sun goes down.

  • Dates : July 2
  • Time : Dark
  • Cost : Free
  • Location : Avon Park Town Hall, 6570 E. U.S. Hwy 36, Avon
  • More information : avongov.org

Brownsburg Lion's Club 4th of July Extravaganza

The Brownsburg Lions Club will put on their 2022 4th of July Extravaganza beginning June 29 with Poor Jack's Carnival at Arbuckle Acres Park, 200 N Green St, Brownsburg, IN 46112. However, July 4 festivities will include a parade, concert and fireworks show.

  • Dates : July 4
  • Time : 10 p.m.
  • Cost : $20 wristband
  • Location : Downtown Brownsburg, sensory viewing inside Eaton Hall, 61 N. Green St., Brownsburg
  • More information : brownsburgparks.com

Food Trucks and Fireworks

Presented by the Danville Chamber of Commerce and Friends of Fred, the Food Trucks and Fireworks will feature eight local food trucks to choose from and free family-friendly games and activities to enjoy before ending the evening with a fireworks show.

  • Dates : July 4
  • Time : 10 p.m.
  • Cost : Free
  • Location : Danville Community High School parking lot, 100 Warrior Way, Danville
  • More information : bit.ly/3HLwYyt

BOONE COUNTY

Boone County Fourth of July

Boone County's Fourth of July celebrations will officially kick off June 24, with family-friendly activities, games, and live music. This year's theme is R.O.C.K in the USA and festivities will continue all weekend leading up to July 4 and culminating with a parade and fireworks show.

  • Dates : July 4
  • Time : 10 p.m.
  • Cost : Free
  • Location : Lebanon High School, 510 Tiger Way, Lebanon
  • More information : bit.ly/3NkM4fS

Independence Day Celebration — Whitestown

Whitestown's family-friendly Independence Day Celebration will kick off at 6 p.m. with live music, carnival-style food, a ticketed kid's zone and a fireworks show once the sun goes down.

  • Dates : July 3
  • Time : Dark
  • Cost : Free
  • Location : Eagle Church, 5801 S. Main St., Whitestown
  • More information : whitestown.in.gov

Zionsville Lions Club Fourth of July Celebration

Complete with live entertainment, food and a bouncy house for kids, the Zionsville Lions Club's annual Fourth of July Celebration will begin at 5 p.m., featuring live entertainment, food, a Kid's Zone, and fireworks.

  • Dates : July 4
  • Time : Dusk
  • Cost : $8 per car
  • Location : Zionsville Lions Park, 11053 Sycamore St., Zionsville
  • More information : zionsvillelions.com

Is there another Fourth of July event we're missing? Let us know!

Contact IndyStar reporter Chloe McGowanat CWilkersonMcGowan@gannett.com. Follow her Twitter: @chloe_mcgowanxx.

This article originally appeared on Indianapolis Star: 4th of July: Where to see fireworks in Central Indiana, including Hamilton, Boone counties

