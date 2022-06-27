Hamilton County seeking parkland to meet growth. Here's what's been acquired

With more people expected to move into Hamilton County over the next decade, local leaders are presented with an ironic conundrum.

Those same new residents who are gobbling up land for new homes in which to live, also demand more room to play.

Specifically, parks.

The challenge for the county and cities is to find, preserve and develop the dwindling resource as parks if they are to provide the standard of living the residents expect for their taxes.

That means constantly playing catch-up and chasing a parks deficit in the same way local governments have to keep adding police and fire stations to serve the growing population.

Hamilton County government said it has only 23% of the parkland considered adequate for its population by the Department of Natural Resources. Fishers leaders said they need 179 acres over the next two decades. Noblesville reports being 264 acres short. Westfield will need up 392 acres of parks over the next five years.

“As our community continues to grow it is critical that we add open space and parkland because our residents expect it,” said Michael Klitzing, director of Carmel Clay Parks and Recreation.

Here are the top land acquisitions in recent years for city and county parks departments

Bear Creek Park, Carmel

Located at the southwest corner of 146th Street and Shelborne Road, the new 27-acres park was acquired in 2020. The master plan for the park calls for mostly ecological use, with board walks ad trail through prairies, meadows and wetlands. Other areas would be set aside for recreation or picnics. A main building would be used for summer camps and education. The park will take three to five years to build.

White River Park, Fishers

The park at 96th Street and Allisonville Road will be next to the river and will extend north to 106th Street. Preliminary plans on its 98 acres call for a trails, a canoe launch, quarry ponds, adventure course, pavilion, bike and ropes course, treehouse, river overlook and hammock grove. A developer, CRG Residential, of Carmel, plans to build 380 apartments, 66 townhomes and 35,000 square feet of commercial retail space on the property, away from the flood plain.

Burr Oak Bend, Hamilton County

The Central Indiana Land Trust donated Burr Oak Bend on the banks of the river at 20800 Riverwood Ave to the county. The 130 acres was acquired after an infamous 1999 fish kill in which 4 million fish were poisoned by a toxic industrial spill. the land would managed for “passive recreation” such as photography and hikes. A trail will run 150 feet away from the river bank but there will be no shelters or playgrounds and parking spots will be limited.

Thomas Marcuccilli Nature Park, Carmel

The 63-acre property southwest of 146th Street and River Road was donated by Falcon Nest II, J.C. A planning process that includes public meetings will take between nine and 12 months to determine how it can best be used. The park is named Thomas Marcuccilli, a co-founder of Indiana-based Star Bank. At one time the park was a low-lying wetland but was drained for agricultural use. The park will have native vegetation with trails, boardwalks, and signs that explain the history of the area.. The site isn't suitable for a program building or playground.

HC Farms Property, Hamilton County

The county purchased 107 acres near the intersection of 216th Street and Hinkle Road. The parks department will restore wetlands and stream corridor, expand the prairie and plat trees. Trails will run through the property. Fox and deer live on the property, along with a wide variety of plants, insects and animals. A timeline has not been determined.

Finch Creek Park, Noblesville

The park at 16200 Boden Road opened in 2020. The city and parks board acquired 183 acres in 2008 and another 20 acres in 2010. The first phase cists $10 million and began in 2018. The park now has several sport fields and facilities, as well as a natural component. Park amenities include pickleball and basketball courts, destination, playgrounds, a splash Pad, shelter and restrooms.

Geist Park and Waterfront, Fishers

Fishers used eminent domain proceedings to buy 70 acres near 109th Street and Olio Road in 2018 to develop as a combination beach and nature preserve, as well as recreational spot. The first phase of the $27 million park — the beach — should be open by 2023. The section will have a kayak launch, fishing pier, boardwalk with a café, cabanas, outdoor seating, bathrooms, three playgrounds, a lawn and parking The second section of the park will be 35 acres of nature focused trails, wetlands, woodlands and picnic shelters. It won’t be finished until 2040. The beach will be the only public free access point to the Geist Reservoir. The other points of entry are boat lunches that require a fee.

