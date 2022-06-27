ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Vote on the Audacy Country Top 20 with Rob + Holly

By Joe Cingrana
 2 days ago

Listen Saturdays from 8-10AM as Rob + Holly talk to Country music’s biggest stars, and play the Top 20 Audacy Country songs every weekend! Keith Urban , Carrie Underwood , Miranda Lambert , Garth Brooks ... you never know who'll be joining for America’s biggest hits on your favorite Audacy Country stations.

Here's this week's Top 20 (June 25):

20) Justin Moore “With a Woman You Love”
19) Jason Aldean / Carrie Underwood “If I didn’t Love You”
18) Jon Pardi “Last Night Lonely”
17) Thomas Rhett “Slow Down Summer”
16) Dustin Lynch / MacKenzie Porter “Thinking ‘Bout You”
15) Kane Brown “Like I Love Country Music”
14) Chris Young w/ Mitchell Tenpenny “At the End of a Bar”
13) Maren Morris “Circles Around this Town”
12) Miranda Lambert “If I Was a Cowboy”
11) Cole Swindell / Lainey Wilson “Never Say Never”
10) Dylan Scott “New Truck”
9) Jake Owen “Best Thing Since Backroads”
8) Keith Urban “Wild Hearts”
7) Cody Johnson “Til You Can’t”
6) Tim McGraw “7500 OBO”
5) Scotty McCreery “Damn Strait”
4) Walker Hayes “AA”
3) Morgan Wallen “Wasted on You”
2) Jason Aldean “Trouble with a Heartbreak”
1) Parmalee “Take My Name”

You help pick the songs! Vote below to get your favorite into the list as we count down Country’s biggest hits every Saturday morning nationwide.

