Vote on the Audacy Country Top 20 with Rob + Holly

Here's this week's Top 20 (June 25):

20) Justin Moore “With a Woman You Love”

19) Jason Aldean / Carrie Underwood “If I didn’t Love You”

18) Jon Pardi “Last Night Lonely”

17) Thomas Rhett “Slow Down Summer”

16) Dustin Lynch / MacKenzie Porter “Thinking ‘Bout You”

15) Kane Brown “Like I Love Country Music”

14) Chris Young w/ Mitchell Tenpenny “At the End of a Bar”

13) Maren Morris “Circles Around this Town”

12) Miranda Lambert “If I Was a Cowboy”

11) Cole Swindell / Lainey Wilson “Never Say Never”

10) Dylan Scott “New Truck”

9) Jake Owen “Best Thing Since Backroads”

8) Keith Urban “Wild Hearts”

7) Cody Johnson “Til You Can’t”

6) Tim McGraw “7500 OBO”

5) Scotty McCreery “Damn Strait”

4) Walker Hayes “AA”

3) Morgan Wallen “Wasted on You”

2) Jason Aldean “Trouble with a Heartbreak”

1) Parmalee “Take My Name”

