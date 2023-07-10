Vote on the Audacy Country Top 20 with Rob + Holly

Listen Saturdays from 8-10AM as Rob + Holly talk to Country music’s biggest stars, and play the Top 20 Audacy Country songs every weekend! Keith Urban , Carrie Underwood , Miranda Lambert , Garth Brooks ... you never know who'll be joining for America’s biggest hits on your favorite Audacy Country stations.

Here's this week's Top 20 (July 15):

20. Morgan Wallen — "Everything I Love"

19. Hailey Whitters — "Everything She Ain't"

18. Bailey Zimmerman — "Religiously"

17. Chris Young — "Looking For You"

16. Tim McGraw — "Standing Room Only"

15. Scotty McCreery — "It Matters To Her"

14. Parmalee — "Girl In Mine"

13. Tyler Hubbard — "Dancin' in the Country"

12. Kane Brown — "Bury Me in Georgia"

11. Cole Swindell — "Drinkaby"

10. Megan Moroney — "Tennessee Orange"

9. Luke Combs — "Love You Anyway"

8. Jelly Roll — “Need A Favor”

7. Thomas Rhett — "Angels"

6. Jon Pardi — "Your Heart Or Mine"

5. Justin Moore / Priscilla Block — "You, Me, And Whiskey"

4. Jordan Davis — "Next Thing You Know"

3. Old Dominion — "Memory Lane"

2. Morgan Wallen — "Last Night"

1. Luke Combs — “Fast Car"

