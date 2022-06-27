Indiana football recruiting: Four top in-state prospects commit in weekend recruiting wave

It was a monster weekend for in-state football recruiting as four of the state’s top senior-to-be prospects announced their commitments.

Roncalli offensive lineman Trevor Lauck, rated on the 247sports composite as a four-star prospect and the No. 5 in-state player in the class, announced his commitment Sunday to Iowa following an official visit. The 6-6, 285-pound Lauck had also taken an official visit to Michigan State in June.

Lauck posted on his Twitter page: “I’d like to thank God for putting me in the position I’m in and for the blessings he’s gifted me with. I want to thank my mom, dad, family and friends for everything they do for me and their endless support. Thank you coach Otley, Rodenberg, Quintana, and all the Roncalli staff. I want to thank each coach that has recruited me and built a relationship with me throughout the process. With that being said, I am committed to the University of Iowa! Go Hawkeyes!!!”

Lauck joins Brownsburg offensive lineman Leighton Jones, who is rated No. 7 in the state on the 247sports composite, in Iowa’s recruiting class.

New Palestine’s Luke Burgess announced his commitment Sunday to Louisville, selecting the Cardinals over finalists Florida State and North Carolina. Burgess, who took an official visit to Louisville last week, is rated a three-star prospect and the No. 6 in-state recruit on the 247sports composite.

Burgess posted: “First off, I want to thank God for blessing me beyond anything I could imagine. I also want to thank my Mom, Dad, Grandparents, Sisters, and all my loved ones for being right by my side every step of the way. Thank you to all the coaches and staff that extended a scholarship to give me the opportunity to play football at their respected University, and make all my dreams come true. I am so thankful for all of the relationships and connections that I’ve made through this process and that will last me a life time. With that being said, I am excited to announce I am committed to the University of Louisville. L’s Up!!”

North Central wide receiver T.J. McWilliams announced his commitment Sunday to Purdue, less than two weeks after receiving an offer from the Boilermakers and following an official visit. McWilliams caught 36 passes for 434 yards and six touchdowns as a junior. The three-star prospect had a number of other offers, including West Virginia. McWilliams is rated as the No. 15 in-state prospect on the 247sports composite list.

Carmel outside linebacker Will Heldt made his commitment Saturday to Purdue. Heldt also had an offer from Iowa and had taken official visits to both schools. Heldt, who is rated as the No. 11 in-state prospect on the 247sports composite, also had offers from Indiana, Duke, Illinois, Iowa State, Minnesota, Northwestern and Wake Forest, among others.

“I want to thank God for allowing me to play the game that I love and for the amazing opportunities I have been given,” Heldt wrote on his Twitter page. “I will be forever grateful to my parents and my whole family who have done nothing but give me constant support. I would not be in this position if not for their love and sacrifices. I am extremely thankful for all the amazing coaches that I have had throughout my football career and am grateful for everything they have done to teach me. I would also like to thank all my friends and teammates who continue to push me to be better every day. With that being said I am excited to announce that I am committing to the continue my academic and athletic career at Purdue University!!! Boiler Up!!”

