Dunkin' donut and coffee shop to open in Meridian-Kessler later this summer

Good news for munchkins lovers and coffee drinkers in Meridian-Kessler: The neighborhood is getting a Dunkin’.

The doughnut and coffee shop is opening in mid-August at the corner of 49th Street and College Avenue, according to the Massachusetts-based brand.

The shop will have a drive-thru.

With approximately 11,300 locations worldwide, Dunkin' is one of the largest coffee and doughnut shop chains in the world, selling hot, decaffeinated and flavored coffee, iced coffee, more than 50 varieties of doughnuts, muffins, bagels and munchkins doughnut holes.

