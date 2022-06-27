ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlotte, NC

Here’s what to do about a rent increase when your lease is up for renewal

By Evan Santiago
Charlotte Observer
Charlotte Observer
 2 days ago

With inflation and gas prices soaring since the start of the new year, Charlotteans are desperate to save money wherever they can.

It can be a letdown when you receive your lease renewal offer with a price tag on rent that’s a few hundred dollars more than what it used to be. In Charlotte, rent has increased by 18% since 2021.

In most cases, tenants who are looking to renew their lease have limited options and must agree to a rent increase.

What some don’t realize is that the offer received in their lease renewal is not the final say. It is possible for you to negotiate with your landlord or property manager .

Matt Stone is a broker and managing partner at Matt Stone Real Estate in Charlotte. With more than 16 years of real estate experience, he manages one of the top-rated real estate teams in the area.

Stone explained that it is the perfect time to renegotiate your rent because right now, tenants have the upper hand.

“Many tenants are playing hardball with their landlord at time of renewal,” Stone told The Charlotte Observer. “The rental market, and real estate sales market, have both softened considerably in the last few weeks, so tenants and home buyers have new leverage to negotiate deals that have not existed for many years.”

According to Zumper , a real estate research company and online marketplace for rentals, the median rent in Charlotte for a two-bedroom apartment has begun to reach a plateau after a dramatic incline.

The median rent for a two-bedroom this time last year was $1,437, the site says. Since then, the median rent for the same kind of apartment has increased to $1,695. In other areas of the city, especially in South Charlotte, the rent is much higher .

On average, two-bedroom apartments in South End are 56% higher than the city median. Similarly, Commonwealth and Wilmore both maintain an average rent that is 60% higher than the city median, according to Zumper.

The data also shows the general “softening” Stone refers to. Although the rent median in Charlotte has continued to rise, it has slowed down rather suddenly in comparison to the rapid climb seen over the past few months.

Thus, you may be able to lower the rent on your lease renewal if your landlord or property manager is willing to work with you.

A report by the Observer in May outlined that tenants could explain to their landlord or property manager that the rent of similar properties in the area has begun to slow down. This can be done by comparing similar properties in the area and knowing how much they are renting for.

North Carolina law does not regulate how much landlords can increase rent, but the amount can only be raised at the end of a lease.

Comments / 1

Related
Charlotte Stories

Charlotte Sees #15 Largest Monthly Rent Increase

Inflation is currently at its highest rate in 40 years, and rapidly rising housing costs are a key contributor. While the market has cooled slightly from last summer’s peaks, the national median rent has still jumped by 14% in the past year. And with spiking mortgage rates now sidelining potentially homebuyers, the coming months could bring additional competition for rentals amid a market that is already historically supply-constrained.
CHARLOTTE, NC
WSOC Charlotte

For-rent housing development proposed in Huntersville

HUNTERSVILLE, N.C. — A Virginia-based rental-housing firm is proposing a large project in Huntersville. At its meeting Tuesday, the Huntersville Planning Board is considering a plan from Middleburg Communities that calls for the development of 265 residential units. The proposed project site is nearly 44 acres at 12349 Old Statesville Road, near Lake Norman Charter Middle School.
HUNTERSVILLE, NC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Charlotte, NC
Society
Charlotte, NC
Business
State
North Carolina State
City
Charlotte, NC
Charlotte, NC
Real Estate
WCNC

Tips to save cash at the grocery store, gas pump

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — With inflation at a 40-year high, people across the Carolinas are having a harder time making ends meet. Whether it’s at the pump, grocery or retail store, people are paying more. The Federal Reserve is attempting to cool off the economy by bringing up interest...
CHARLOTTE, NC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Matt Stone
Axios Charlotte

Charlotte homebuyers overpaying by more than $100k, study finds

If you’ve purchased a house recently, you may have overspent by more than $100k, according to market trends. The average home in Charlotte is selling for about 55% more than its expected amount, according to recent data released by the Florida Atlantic University (FAU) business school. Of note: This is not an analysis of how […] The post Charlotte homebuyers overpaying by more than $100k, study finds appeared first on Axios Charlotte.
CHARLOTTE, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Renting#Landlord#South End#Charlotteans#Matt Stone Real Estate#The Charlotte Observer
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Real Estate
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
House Rent
NewsBreak
Gas Price
Charlotte Observer

Charlotte Observer

Charlotte, NC
7K+
Followers
514
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

The Charlotte Observer has continued throughout its years of service to Charlotte and the surrounding communities, to accurately reflect the region and what matters to the local residents. The Observer heavily covers development and schools—factors strongly affected by rampant growth in the city and the region—and continues deep coverage of the area's traditional interests: banking, business, industry, religion, and stock-car racing. The paper tackles controversial economic and social issues and is innovative in creating new products such as the niche site, Charlotte Five, a publication serving young adults interested in nightlife, local development, culture, and causes that are important to them. The Charlotte Observer staff has won four Pulitzer Prizes, including two Gold Medals for Public Service.

 https://www.charlotteobserver.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy