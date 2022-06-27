Listen to the Superstar Power Hour with Lady A

Audacy's Katie Neal welcomes Lady A to our airwaves as this week’s co-host for the Superstar Power Hour on all your favorite Audacy Country stations nationwide.

It’s officially summer and Lady A is throwing one big party with the release of their new song, “Summer State of Mind.” The perfect summer anthem and soundtrack to all of the best warm weather activities, the song definitely lives up to its title and is sure to get every listener in the “Summer State Of Mind.”

The fun continues for the Country trio who is set to hit the road this summer with their Request Line Tour. Yes, they’re actually taking requests! With no two shows the same — each show will be based on fan requests — it’s bound to be a good time!

Lady A will kick off the trek with back to back shows in Nashville on August 13 and 14 and continue with several other stops throughout the U.S. before wrapping in Indianapolis on October 29.

Hear more about what Lady A has been up to and what they have planned for the summer by listening to the Superstar Power Hour every weekday from 2PM - 3PM with Katie & Company .

