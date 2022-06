The Aston Martin Valkyrie was originally intended to be genius engineer Adrian Newey's wet dream, a track car with zero compromises and as many innovations as possible. This was supposed to be the finest track hypercar ever made. As impressive as it has turned out to be so far, the car is a little sanitized compared to what the Red Bull engineer originally wanted, with compromises continually being made. But now a second shot at creating the perfect racecar has been afforded to Newey, with Red Bull Advanced Technologies announcing today that it will be working with the man to create Red Bull's first hypercar project ever. Very few will be made, the price will be very high, and the arrival date is not far off.

MOTORSPORTS ・ 1 DAY AGO