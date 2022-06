PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Many travelers are frustrated ahead of the upcoming Fourth of July holiday weekend. Hundreds of flights are either canceled or delayed at airports across the United States including in Philadelphia. “I’m happy the world is opening up a little more and we can regain a little bit more normalcy,” one traveler said. Holiday travel is nearing pre-pandemic levels and so are the lines. “It’s very long,” Leigh Mouse said. “It moves pretty quick.” Monday morning travelers packed into Philadelphia International Airport to kick off their holiday week. Officials say more than 2 million passengers went through TSA checkpoints since Friday. On Monday,...

PHILADELPHIA, PA ・ 2 DAYS AGO