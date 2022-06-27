ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Where to find fireworks on the North Fork and Shelter Island this July

By Lee Meyer
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCelebrate our nation’s independence with a spectacular fireworks show on the North Fork. Here’s where and when to see the fantastic Fourth of July-season light displays...

10 things to do on the North Fork in July

Fireworks, parades, lobster, and dancing – something for everyone to enjoy in the first full month of summer. Start your July Fourth weekend off right by sipping wine and watching celebratory fireworks at Peconic Bay Vineyards in Cutchogue. This all-American event, co-hosted by the Cutchogue Fire Department, is set for Friday, July 1, from 5 to 9 p.m. with fireworks at 9:15 p.m. Enjoy barbecue, wine, beer, and concessions available for purchase. GA tickets are $50. For more details and to purchase tickets, visit here. For our full fireworks roundup check out this post.
CUTCHOGUE, NY
CBS New York

Suffolk County closes dozens of beaches to bathing

NEW YORK -- Suffolk County has closed 63 beaches to bathing.The county health department says that after the recent heavy rainfall, bacteria levels could be higher than state standards.The beaches are along North Shore, including in Cold Spring Harbor and Huntington harbor and bay, and along the northern shoreline of the Great South Bay, Sag Harbor, and Long Island Sound.To see an interactive map of beach closures/advisories, please click here.Health officials say depending on testing, the beaches could re-open Wednesday.
SUFFOLK COUNTY, NY
riverheadlocal

Stotzky Park playground is a wreck

Spending time on a beautiful Friday evening at Stotzky Park, I was thoroughly impressed with the crowds watching baseball, softball, barbecues, and plenty of kids running around having a wonderful time. My son was busy playing in the playground with friends and while he’s 7 and oblivious to its slow...
africapearl.com

architensions builds pink tile-clad extension on top of old US ranch house

New York-based studio Architensions introduces House on House, the transformation of a little suburban home in Babylon, New York. The project includes the addition of a second-floor volume that looks as if a new dwelling has been placed on top of the existing structure. The exterior of the first story preserves the original light gray vinyl siding, while the second floor addition is covered in thick stucco to highlight the solid, heavy massing. In some places, a skin of smooth, light pink rectangular ceramic tile emerges and descends onto the exterior walls of the original home in inverted arcs, arches, and swoops, as if the new is slowly overtaking the old. Both aesthetically and functionally, this design juxtaposes the past and the present.
BABYLON, NY
northforker.com

A life of constant change: Sep’s Farm continues to grow and adapt

Three generations of Sepenoskis at Sep’s Farm. (Credit: David Benthal) Spend a morning with Eric Sepenoski at his family farm in East Marion and you quickly realize he studied writing and literature in school. With the refinement of an expert storyteller, the farmer can so clearly describe what it...
EAST MARION, NY
27east.com

Zach Erdem, Owner of 75 Main, Is Living His American Dream

Zach Erdem, the owner of the restaurants 75 Main and Blu Mar in Southampton Village, is living the American dream. He came to the United States from his native Turkey... more. In February, Olga Buzulutska, her husband, Mykola Ignatiev, and her 6-year-old son, Mykyta Ignatiev, traveled ... by Sophie Griffin.
SOUTHAMPTON, NY
northforker.com

Northport’s Del Vino Vineyards purchases Krupski Farm in Riverhead

Del Vino Vineyards’ future land at Krupski Farm in Riverhead. (Courtesy photo) Northport’s Del Vino Vineyards has purchased the 30-acre Krupski Farm in Riverhead. The group plans to transform the Krupski property between Sound Avenue and Northville Turnpike, which has been farmed since 1966, into vineyards. “We believe...
RIVERHEAD, NY
News 12

Heavy rain prompts Suffolk County to advise against bathing at 63 beaches

Heavy rainfall across Long Island recently prompted the Suffolk County Department of Health Services to issue an advisory against bathing at 63 beaches. Commissioner Dr. Gregson Pigott said that advisory includes “beaches within and adjacent to various north shore embayments (Cold Spring Harbor, Huntington Harbor and Bay, Centerport Harbor, Northport Harbor and Bay, Port Jefferson Harbor Complex, and Stony Brook Harbor), along the northern shoreline of the Great South Bay, Sag Harbor, and those Long Island Sound beaches that are directly impacted by nearby storm water discharges.”
SUFFOLK COUNTY, NY
longisland.com

Juniper at the Vanderbilt: American-Style Restaurant Hailed as Long Island’s “Hidden Gem” by Customers

Hailed as a “hidden gem” among Long Island’s competitive restaurant scene by their many ecstatic customers, Juniper at the Vanderbilt is a newer entry to the local eatery scene, but is already making a name for itself with its combination of delicious cuisine and fine décor, nestled in the center of the Vanderbilt By Beechwood Homes apartment complex in Westbury, New York.
WESTBURY, NY
fox5ny.com

LGBT Network senior housing complex on Long Island

BAY SHORE, N.Y. - At first glance, it looks like an ordinary apartment building. But residents who live here say it's far from it. Michael Trillo was one of the first to move into an apartment at the LGBT Network's senior affordable housing complex in Bay Shore in Suffolk County.
BAY SHORE, NY
eastendbeacon.com

This Morning’s Bulletin — 6.27.22

• We’re expecting a chance of showers and thunderstorms this morning, becoming likely afternoon, with the possibility for some storms to bring heavy rain. The high temperature will be near 75 degrees, with a southwest wind 14 to 16 miles per hour and new rainfall amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible. Showers will continue this evening until around midnight, with skies clearing overnight and a low around 57. Tuesday will be mostly sunny, with a high near 78 and a north wind around 7 miles per hour. Wednesday will be sunny, with a high near 80.
SUFFOLK COUNTY, NY
northforker.com

The Preston House is launching a new food truck this summer

A mock-up of the Preston House food truck, which is nearing completion ahead of a grand opening during Alive on 25 July 1. (Courtesy photo) Since opening in 2018, the Preston House restaurant has established itself as a hub for eclectic fine dining in downtown Riverhead. Now, they’re taking on...
RIVERHEAD, NY
northforker.com

Dine at these South Fork restaurants with beautiful water views

Inn Spot on the Bay in Hampton Bays (Credit: Lee Meyer) The South Fork’s waters are beautiful and vast. These restaurants offer unique and eclectic cuisine, with stunning vista views. Bird on the Roof. 47 South Elmwood Avenue, Montauk. Overlooking the Atlantic Ocean, Bird on the Roof is run...
HAMPTON BAYS, NY
macaronikid.com

5 Things to Do the Week of June 25 2022 - July 2, 2022

Every week, Macaroni Kid Long Beach - Oceanside - Rockville Centre, NY shares five things to do with your kids in Long Beach and the surrounding areas over the coming week. Here is Macaroni Kid Long Beach - Oceanside - Rockville Centre, NY picks for the five things to do in Long Beach and surrounding areas with kids during Saturday, June 25, 2022 - Saturday, July 2, 2022. Click on the links for all the details! Some are fun and some are educational. Don't forget to check out all our events in the events calendar. See the full month here and if you click on a day, all the events for that day will appear below. Click on another day, same thing. It won't take you to another page. Easy Peasy.
ROCKVILLE CENTRE, NY
HuntingtonNow

Carnival Rides, Food and Fun at Fairs This Summer

Summer fun is back, with several festivals, street fairs and other events on the schedule. Here are a few of them. St. Anthony of Padua Parish’s 2022 Family Feast & Festival will get underway Wednesday through Saturday Trinity Regional School, 1025 5th Ave, East Northport. Carnival rides by Newton...
NORTHPORT, NY

