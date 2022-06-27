Where to find fireworks on the North Fork and Shelter Island this July

New York-based studio Architensions introduces House on House, the transformation of a little suburban home in Babylon, New York. The project includes the addition of a second-floor volume that looks as if a new dwelling has been placed on top of the existing structure. The exterior of the first story preserves the original light gray vinyl siding, while the second floor addition is covered in thick stucco to highlight the solid, heavy massing. In some places, a skin of smooth, light pink rectangular ceramic tile emerges and descends onto the exterior walls of the original home in inverted arcs, arches, and swoops, as if the new is slowly overtaking the old. Both aesthetically and functionally, this design juxtaposes the past and the present.

