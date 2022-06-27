Where to find fireworks on the North Fork and Shelter Island this July

Fireworks, parades, lobster, and dancing – something for everyone to enjoy in the first full month of summer. Start your July Fourth weekend off right by sipping wine and watching celebratory fireworks at Peconic Bay Vineyards in Cutchogue. This all-American event, co-hosted by the Cutchogue Fire Department, is set for Friday, July 1, from 5 to 9 p.m. with fireworks at 9:15 p.m. Enjoy barbecue, wine, beer, and concessions available for purchase. GA tickets are $50. For more details and to purchase tickets, visit here. For our full fireworks roundup check out this post.
