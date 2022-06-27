Calls for long-term New Jersey budget planning to preserve surplus

TRENTON, N.J. (KYW Newsradio) — New Jersey 's $48.9 billion budget is likely to be approved July 1 without any significant obstacles. Since this year is all but a done deal, some in Trenton say it’s time to think about the years ahead.

With a Democratic governor and Democrats in control of the Senate and Assembly, the budget isn't very contentious in New Jersey.

The state has a multi-billion dollar surplus this year, but a new study from Rowan University suggests a fiscal cliff on the horizon. It's up for debate just how far the fall might be. Some think it could be $40 billion or more because of required pension payments for state workers.

"When you see the train coming down the tracks, get off the tracks," said former Senate President Steve Sweeney , for whom Rowan's Sweeney Center for Public Policy is named. "We’re walking into a very bad situation. The good news is we’re prepared as we go into it."

The Sweeney Center has called for five-year budgeting plans to prepare for these situations. Sweeney himself cautioned lawmakers in Trenton to spend wisely now.

"What I'm saying is maybe we should slow down a look and see what we're spending," he said, "because we're not saying, 'Don’t spend.' We're saying, 'Don't overspend.'"

Some legislators agree more long-term planning in needed. Senator Troy Singleton said if a deficit is approaching, the state needs to be as prepared as possible.

"We probably should move the the direction, like many other states who do multi-year budgeting," said Singleton.

"It makes complete sense. We gotta start planning ahead and not just living year by year," agreed Assemblyman Antwan McClellan.

With long-term budget planning as official policy, Sweeney said the Garden State could boost its rating with credit agencies.