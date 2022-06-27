ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hi-Way Drive-In in Carsonville is back in business. What you need to know

By McKenna Golat, Port Huron Times Herald
 2 days ago

The newly reopened Hi-Way Drive-In in Carsonville is gearing up to host both movies and music festivals

Nathan Thorpe, a Port Huron native, bought the drive-in in April with his business partner, Richard Bates. Their goal was to find an area to host music festivals. They also felt the need to revive the drive-in movie theater business.

“There’s not really anything to do this way,” Thorpe said. “I just think with this place, we could draw a lot of people over here.”

The drive-in plays double features most weekends. Starting June 24, the drive-in will be 1950s-themed as is will be showing "Elvis." In addition to the movie, the drive-in has hired an Elvis Presley impersonator for entertainment.

Thorpe said there are plans to possibly extend the property to allow for camping.

“I’m trying to make this place nice for everybody who comes here,” Thorpe said.

Currently, a walking path by the Black River is being created. Thorpe said he’s seen moviegoers hang out there during movies, so he wanted to make the area more inviting.

Thorpe said there are three music festivals planned for the rest of the summer. The first one, Camp Carson, will be a festival for local bands. Chase N Daisies, set to happen in August, will be a country music festival. WoodKey, set for September, will feature EDM and jam bands.

“Things are moving so fast,” Thorpe said. “But I think we’re going to pull it off.”

Thorpe is planning to have more than music festivals and movies at the drive-in. At the front of the venue, a coffee shop called Ole 46 Coffee Shop will open sometime within the week.

“We get so much traffic by here in the morning,” Thorpe said.

Thorpe said the reception of the drive-in has been great.

“They all love the idea and want us to be here,” he said.

A film crew has been documenting the process of reviving the drive-in. So far, they’ve filmed the opening weekend and some of the rebuilding process.

Hi-Way Drive-In is located on Sanilac Road in Carsonville. It is open everyday from 7:30 p.m. until the end of last movie shown for the night.

Contact McKenna Golat at mgolat@gannett.com or (810) 292-0122.

This article originally appeared on Port Huron Times Herald: Hi-Way Drive-In in Carsonville is back in business. What you need to know

#Edm Music#Music Festival#Drive In
