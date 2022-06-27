How an NBA streaming deal could jumpstart hires and a wild round of TV free agency

In last week’s Clicker newsletter , Andrew Marchand reported that Apple “could be a factor” in acquiring NBA broadcast rights when the league’s network deals are up in 2025.

It also would not be a stunner if Amazon were in the mix, as live sports continue to expand beyond linear TV to streaming packages.

Currently, the rights are held by Disney’s ESPN and ABC and Warner Bros. Discovery’s TNT.

Media members who cover the NBA would love if the rights become further segmented to include a streamer or two.

“More competition is always a good thing – and not just for talent,” an NBA television broadcaster told The Post, mentioning that, in addition to on-air broadcasters, the benefits also would reach producers, camera operators, stage crews and on down the line.

Turner Sports in recent years has not been the Secretariat of stalking horses for NBA media members hoping to either get raises by going there – or from the leverage of a competing offer.

“Inside the NBA” is a best-in-class sports studio show, but there’s been no turnover in the cast in more than a decade. NBAE via Getty Images

TNT’s “Inside the NBA” is the gold-standard sports studio programming, but the seats haven’t changed on the main set in over a decade, since Shaq joined Charles Barkley, Kenny Smith and Ernie Johnson in 2011. Digitally, Bleacher Report has some strong talents who cover the NBA, such as Jake Fischer, Taylor Rooks and Adam Lefkoe (who also hosts the studio show on TV on Tuesdays), but they do not have an armada of reporters – and thus potential open jobs – like ESPN does.

The entry of a streamer into the field could initiate some musical chairs and raise the tide of salaries.

This past year, MLB media members benefited from Apple TV+ and NBC’s Peacock launching new live rights packages. Whole new crews of on-camera talent and behind-the-scenes workers were hired. Stephen Nelson, Hunter Pence, Katie Nolan and Heidi Watney broadcast the West Coast games for Apple, with Melanie Newman, Chris Young, Hannah Keyser and Brooke Fletcher on the East Coast. Apple’s studio crew includes Lauren Gardner, Carlos Peña, Cliff Floyd, Yonder Alonso and Brian Gorman. Jason Benetti calls games on Peacock with a rotating group of analysts, plus Ahmed Fareed is in the studio.

Amazon has been hiring an armada of talents to present its “Thursday Night Football” package on Prime Video – Al Michaels and Kirk Herbstreit will call the games, with Charissa Thompson , Richard Sherman , Tony Gonzalez, Ryan Fitzpatrick and more in the studio . Amazon also has had talks with Pat McAfee about joining the coverage. In March, Andrew Marchand reported that Michaels would be paid in the “Joe Buck neighborhood” of about $15 million per year.

Amazon’s entry into the NFL broadcasting landscape meant big paydays for Kirk Herbstreit and Al Michaels plus added negotiating leverage for other football broadcasters. Getty Images for Amazon

Last week, The Athletic’s Richard Deitsch asked ESPN chairman Jimmy Pitaro about the NBA venturing into an exclusive streaming package or packages.

“Well, we hope that’s us,” Pitaro said . “When we sit down with the league, we hope that they’re open to us having ESPN+ as a part of that conversation. By the way, not just ESPN+. It could be Hulu as well, as we did with the NHL.

“But could I foresee them bringing other partners to the table? Of course I could. If you look at what Apple and Amazon are doing right now, they’re bidding and they’re acquiring rights. So I’m assuming that they’re going to be part of the NBA discussion just like they’ve been a part of the NFL and MLS discussions and others. I would not be surprised if they acquire some, but like I said, we’re all-in on the NBA.”

The USFL winds down its maiden season with the championship game between the Philadelphia Stars and Birmingham Stallions on Sunday, July 3 at 7:30 pm ET on FOX.

We asked FOX Sports EVP and Head of Strategy Michael Mulvihill some questions to assess how the first season went.

Where would you say the USFL exceeded your expectations, and what are some areas where the league should look to improve?

Mulvihill: I think the two most important areas for the USFL this season were quality of play and TV viewership. The league had to demonstrate that it could put a high-quality, watchable product on the field, draw a TV audience, complete a season and crown a champion.

The USFL’s inaugural season on TV delivered proof of concept, according to Fox executive Michael Mulvihill. Getty Images

In terms of quality of play and watchability, the league has exceeded expectations, in my opinion. Points per game, length of game and margin of victory are all in line with what fans expect from professional football. Most of our games are one-possession games.

That’s helped us deliver the viewership we need to be successful.

Getting into the nitty-gritty of ratings, what is some context for how the USFL performed relative to sports leagues such as the NHL, as well as other properties that we all consider to be legitimate TV packages?

Mulvihill: This is really the most important point. The most essential goal of the season was to establish that the USFL can compete on TV at this time of year. The USFL averaged just over a million viewers on FOX and NBC, which is better than the NHL regular season, better than the Premier League, better than MLS. And all of those properties have recently completed new TV deals at huge rights fee increases over their prior deals.

So that’s not a knock on those properties at all. It’s an acknowledgment of their success and of the fact that we aim to belong in their company. The USFL showed that it more than belongs on the spring and summer sports calendar.

Were there any broadcast innovations this season that you could see making their way to Fox’s college football or NFL telecasts?

Mulvihill: I defer to FOX Sports CEO Eric Shanks and our Head of Production Brad Zager on this question, but broadly speaking I think we are always looking for ways to bring viewers closer to the game . A lot of that is just getting your league partners comfortable with increased access.

I think we and NBC demonstrated that we can use things like coach-to-player communication and greater sideline access to enhance the TV product without affecting the flow of the game. But our team is also bullish on what drones add for production and coverage.

We were the first to use drones back in 2014 at Tiburon golf course [at the Franklin Templeton Shootout] and have seen them grow in use in major sporting events. It’s a bit more challenging for stick and ball sports, but what we have seen is coverage that shows iconic venues in ways that they have not been before.

John Anderson will take over play-by-play for the Hot Dog Contest on July 4. Paul Martinka; NBAE via Getty Images

John Anderson is ESPN’s new play-by-play voice for the Nathan’s Hot Dog Eating Contest, The Post has learned.

Anderson replaces Mike Golic Jr., who recently left ESPN for DraftKings, on the telecast. The color commentator will be Rich Shea, the president and founder of Major League Eating, who has been on the show in the past.

Coverage for the annual extravaganza on Monday, July 4 begins at 10:00 am ET; the women’s contest kicks off at 11:00 and the men’s at 12:30 p.m. This year, the event returns to the Nathan’s flagship restaurant on Coney Island after a two-year absence.

The marquee attraction, as always, is Joey Chestnut. He has won the men’s event every year since 2007 except for 2015. Last year, Chestnut ate 76 hot dogs and buns, breaking his own record of 75 that he set in 2020.

Bleav, a podcast network with more than 500 shows, has added a number of high-profile programs in recent weeks:

— Unfiltered with Casey Stern , the former Turner Sports broadcaster

— Three Sides with Erin McLeod , a goalkeeper in the NWSL and for Canada’s national team

— The Sean Salisbury Show with the former USC and NFL quarterback and longtime broadcaster

— Speakeasy with Rudy Gay , the Utah Jazz forward.

— Hate Me Now, Love Me Later with coach Jason Brown from Netflix’s “Last Chance U”

— Talkin’ Titan with Adam Scherr , the professional wrestler who performed in WWE as Braun Strowman

“Bleav is for athletes by athletes — we want all of our hosts to succeed in any and every area of media they want to pursue,” Bleav president Eric Weinberger, who was formerly the president of The Ringer and executive producer at NFL Network, told The Post.

The network also has podcasts for all 32 NFL teams, all of them hosted or co-hosted by former players, such as Carl Banks for the Giants, Lamont Jordan for the Jets, Ike Taylor for the Steelers and Adam “Pacman” Jones for the Bengals (the Bengals show recently has been syndicated to TV on Bally Sports Cincinnati). Bleav and SiriusXM recently announced a deal for those NFL podcasts to be distributed on SiriusXM’s app.