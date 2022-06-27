ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Monroe County, MI

Monroe County Agriculture: 'Flash drought' possible in coming weeks

By Ned Birkey
The Monroe News
The Monroe News
 2 days ago
Weather: MSU’s Jeff Andresen says that temperatures have been 2-4 degrees Fahrenheit above normal. Of concern now is the evapotranspiration as crop water demands continue at above normal rates. His medium range guidance calls for cooler and more seasonable temperatures the last few day of June and into early July. Beth Hall of Purdue’s July outlook continues to favor above-normal temperature and below-normal precipitation. She talks about a “flash drought,” a rapid intensification of drought, occurring over the next few weeks.

Corn: Evapotranspiration of rapidly growing corn has stressed some plants to the point of rolled leaves, giving plants a pineapple plant appearance. Corn plants roll leaves as a defense mechanism to survive heat stress. As corn plants grow talker, they produce a chemical called DIMBOA, to ward against early season insects, so scouting should focus on later-planted and shorter corn at this time. Ohio State’s insect trapping network continues to have low black cutworm, true armyworm and European corn borer moth catches. MSU’s Chris DiFonzo and Kelley Tilmon of Ohio State have collaborated on a new 2022 Field Crops Insect Pest Management Guide. This free guide covers dry beans, field corn, forages, small grains, soybeans and sugar beets. Interested persons can download a free copy at: www.canr.msu.edu/field_crops/insect-guides.

Soybeans: Newly emerging soybeans can quickly become overcome by bean leaf beetles. Other summer insects to be watching for includes caterpillars, Japanese beetles, stink bugs, the second generation of bean leaf beetles. Many insects start at the field margins and move into fields as other plant sources diminish in dry weather.

Wheat: With wheat harvest coming soon, farmers should plan to seed a cover crop afterwards. This will help hold excess nutrients, mellow the soil and can provide some nitrogen credits for next year’s corn crop. June 30 will be an MSU Field Crops Virtual Breakfast zoom webinar at 7:00am with MSU’s Brook Wilke who will discuss cover crop options following wheat. Following a 20-minute presentation, MSU ‘s Jeff Andresen will give a weather summary and forecast. One RUP and one CCA credit will be available. For more information or help to sign up, contact the Lapeer Extension office at 810-667-0341. For the August 25 Field Day at MCCC, there will be numerous cover crops demonstrated for farmers to look at and discussed by Jim Hoorman. More details about that field day later this summer.

MSU Weed Day: The MSU Weed Day tour is Wednesday, June 29 at the MSU Plant Pathology Farm, 3775 College Road, Lansing, MI 48910. On-site registration begins at 8:30am and costs $40. Following the morning tour and lunch will be a choice of two afternoon tours: Weed Control in Horticultural Crops is one tour and Non-GMO Soybean Weed Control is the other tour.

Commercial Vegetables: The Michigan vegetable crop report for June 23, 2022 gives an extensive report for asparagus. Leafhoppers are reported in some carrot field and celery fields and cabbage maggot flies in cole crops and turnips. Also reported are onion thrips and Stemphylium leaf blight in onions, beginning harvest of commercial peas and green beans and early blight of tomatoes and peppers. A viticulture Field Day will be held on July 27 at the Southwest Michigan Research and extension Center, 1791 Hillandale Road, Benton Harbor. September 14 will be a Mechanical Weed Control Field Day at the same location.

MCCC Student Ag Farm: No rain for the past two weeks has allowed all the planting to finish up for all ten blocks and the last of the raised beds are in place and being planted in the vegetable block. Weeding, watering and beginning of summer planting harvest are now the main “chores.”

Homeowner sprays: With very dry weather, homeowners should raise their mowing height to between 2 ½ and 3 inches to maintain a healthy turf. A lower mowing height stresses grass, which has to recover before it can regrow and allows weeds to grow. In times of summer stress, heat stress is worse than drought stress. Homeowners should not start watering lawns unless they intend to keep it up. Watering deeply, once or twice a week, with about one-inch total is fine. Without a rain gauge, a simple can, such as a tuna fish can, placed out in the lawn, will serve as a satisfactory collection container in which a ruler can measure the amount of water.

Ned Birkey is MSU Extension Educator Emeritus and a regular contributor to The Monroe News.

