Monroe County, MI

Monroe County Animal Control presents Pets of the Week

By The Monroe News
 2 days ago
Pets of the Week

Two dogs and two cats are among the many future pets that are available for adoption at the Monroe County Animal Control. Anyone interested in adopting a pet can call the shelter for information at (734) 240-3125.

This week's Pets of the Week are:

Juno

Juno is a female pit mix, about 5 to 6 years old and weighs about 50 pounds. She's very sweet and friendly; energetic and adventurous. She loves to go on walks would love a fenced-in yard. Unknown with cats. Dog friendly if properly introduced.

Leia

Leia Is female, dark brown tabby about six-plus years old. She's friendly and sweet. Unknown with cats and dogs.

Siena

Siena is a female hound mix, about three years old and weighs about 45 to 50 pounds. She knows some basic commands, walks pretty well on the leash and enjoys walks and being outside. She would love a fenced-in yard. She is unknown with cats and dogs. No kids.

Stormy

Stormy is a beautiful and friendly, 2-year-old spayed female. She is one of the many cats and kittens available for adoption.

