Monroe County, MI

Little Miss, Mister Relay winners announced

By The Monroe News
The Monroe News
The Monroe News
 2 days ago
The winners of the Little Miss and Little Mister Relay contest have been announced.

The photo contest, which ended June 16, was part of the American Cancer Society Relay for Life-Monroe County and hosted by team Angels of Hope and Love.

Emersyn Chinavare, daughter of Bill and Elizabeth Chinavare of Petersburg, won Little Miss Relay 2022.

Nathaniel Wampler, son of Chris and Mallory Wampler of Monroe, won Little Mister Relay 2022.

Emersyn and Nathaniel received the most votes through donations for the American Cancer Society.

The 15 entries raised over $3,500 for the cause this year.

