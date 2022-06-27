ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sri Lankan Buddhist community dedicates temple, meditation center in Akron

By Alan Ashworth, Akron Beacon Journal
 2 days ago
The Akron area’s Sri Lankan community on Saturday dedicated its first Buddhist temple in Northeast Ohio, marking the event with a parade, speeches by the Sri Lankan ambassador to the U.S. and Akron Mayor Dan Horrigan, and traditional rituals offering the temple to monks clothed in monastic robes.

Nilantha Samarasekera, president of the board of the Cleveland Buddhist Vihara and Meditation Center, said the Vernon Odom Boulevard property will serve as a center for Sri Lankan and local Buddhists to practice the teachings of Theravada Buddhism.

Samarasekera said the Sri Lankan community in Northeast Ohio is relatively small compared to those in Chicago and New York, estimating about 150-200 people live in the area. The temple, he said, will be open to anyone interested in practicing or learning about the principles of Buddhism, but is especially significant to his community.

“We never had a temple,” he said. “We would do programs out of our houses.”

Akron site 'lends itself to a meditative environment'

Saturday’s dedication was a colorful mix of ritual and celebration, with a parade led by dancers in traditional Sri Lankan attire. The island nation, formerly known as Ceylon, is located off the southern coast of India and is home to about 22 million citizens.

Gamini Samaranayake, secretary of the Cleveland Buddhist Vihara, said the organization searched for a Northeast Ohio location with adequate land to allow for growth.

“It is a central location for many states and communities in Northeast Ohio,” Samaranayake said. “We wanted to have a secluded property.”

The 2-acre site on Vernon Odom Boulevard, located next to Primo’s Deli, came with an existing home, which will house resident monk Bhante Buddhadattha, and a substantial wooded area. There, Samaranayake said, his organization hopes to add kutis, or small huts, for monks or practitioners to meditate. The property will become a center, he said, to practice mindfulness and mediation.

The airiness and space of the site offer a setting consistent with practicing Buddhist beliefs and teachings, he said.

“It lends itself to a meditative environment,” he said. “… nine-tenths of the property is a wooded area.”

Sri Lanka’s ambassador to the U.S. attends Akron ceremony

As testament to the significance of the event, Sri Lanka’s ambassador to the U.S., Mahinda Samarasinghe, attended, offering remarks on the importance of the dedication.

“When I talk about America, I like to talk about the tolerance you have shown,” the ambassador told a crowd of more than 100.

He congratulated the local Sri Lankan community on the opening of the center and its dedication to Sri Lankan culture.

“They live here, but they have not forgotten their heritage,” he said.

Samarasinghe also complimented Akron for its reputation for welcoming immigrants to the city.

“You have a great friend in the mayor,” he said. “I can only wish you the very best.”

In his remarks, Horrigan said the temple was a welcome addition to the city.

“I’m glad — in fact, I’m very glad — you chose Akron for the location,” he said.

Bob Mileti, owner of Primo’s Deli, was included among the list of dignitaries for the dedication, and said the organization and monks have been ideal neighbors.

“They are nice, very laid-back and mellow and kind,” he said. “They are great people.”

Samarasekera said the organization purchased the property last year and made renovations.

“It was run down,” he said. “We fixed it up ourselves.”

Twelve monks from area temples, including the Pittsburgh Buddhist Center, attended Saturday’s ceremony.

“The monks, they are very educated,” Samarasekera said. “The head monk has a Ph.D.”

The temple offers programs every Saturday and is open to all, he said.

For more information, go to clevelandbuddhistvihara.org/.

Leave a message for Alan Ashworth at 330-996-3859 or email him at aashworth@gannett.com. Follow him on Twitter at @newsalanbeaconj.

