Iconic Hudson Clock Tower to be repaired for first time in two decades

By Molly Walsh, Akron Beacon Journal
 2 days ago
The iconic Hudson Clock Tower is set to undergo repairs this summer and be refurbished for the first time in around 20 years.

The project includes cleaning all movement components, refurbishing or replacing worn movement parts, servicing and recalibrating strikes and replacing bell hammer pads and springs. The estimated cost for the renovations done by Roger Gordon Clockmakers LTD is $38,600.

After touring the inside of the clock tower before a regular meeting Tuesday, City Council voted to authorize the city manager to bid and award the repair project.

Council President Chris Foster said the gears of the tower need to be fixed.

"The inside of the tower has the original gearing and mechanisms from a grandfather clock, if you can believe it," Foster said.

The clock tower has annual service, inspections and repairs performed as required. The last repairs performed were in 2018, but the last time the clock was refurbished was in the early 2000s.

The clock tower was built by James Ellsworth in 1912 and designed by architect Henry Hardenburg, according to the city's website. The original clockworks were supplied by the E. Howard Clock Co. of Boston. The clock and chimes were powered by the gravitational pull of 3,000 pounds. Before the weights were replaced by an electric motor around 20 years ago, the town marshal was responsible for climbing inside the tower and winding the weights every few days.

"It is the symbol of the city of Hudson," Foster said. "When you show the clock tower, people know you are talking about Hudson."

The project bid is to be advertised in July and awarded in late July or early August. Renovations are expected to take eight to 10 weeks and be completed in early fall.

Reporter Molly Walsh can be reached at mwalsh@gannett.com

