Monarch experts say butterfly population up thanks to local conservation efforts

By Kay Shipman
Star-Courier
Star-Courier
 2 days ago
More monarch butterflies spent the winter in Mexican mountain forests compared to the previous year, Mexico’s Commission for Protected Areas reported recently.

Known as the eastern monarch population, the monarchs that overwinter in Mexico migrate north through Texas and the Southern Plains, up through the Northern Plains, Illinois and the Midwest before moving into the Great Lakes region.

Mexican officials reported a 35% increase in the forested area where the butterflies stayed. The population covered 7 acres of trees compared to 5.2 acres the previous year. The annual butterfly count doesn’t measure numbers of individual butterflies, but the area they cover when clumped in trees.

Monarch expert David Zaya, a plant ecologist with the Illinois Natural History Survey, reported seeing his first monarchs of the season May 25. Earlier, Zaya had projected the first monarchs would start arriving in Illinois in late May.

“The overwintering monarch butterfly numbers each year should be viewed with an eye to the recent past. Not only should we be looking at the 2.8 hectares (7 acres) from this year, but also at the trends in the last 10 or so years,” Zaya told FarmWeek.

“My takeaway from the reports out of Michoacán (Mexico) is that monarch numbers this year are ‘average’ for the last seven years — actually the median, not exactly the average,” Zaya continued.

“If we’re hit with another extreme year like 2012, or even worse two extreme years, the species could be on the brink of extinction. For that reason, conservation efforts along the migration route and especially here in their summer breeding range are urgently important,” he said.

Illinoisans can support monarchs by planting flowers, such as coneflowers and black-eyed Susans, for adult butterflies. Their larvae depend on milkweeds and grow on only plants in the milkweed family.

In Zaya’s view, farmers and rural landowners have an opportunity to make an impact because of the Conservation Reserve Program (CRP) and other large-scale conservation programs, which he described as “game changers for pollinator conservation in Illinois.”

“CRP and other programs like that are going to have a huge impact on conservation of pollinators and other creatures in Illinois,” he continued. “When you create habitat for monarchs and other pollinators, it helps larger wildlife and plants.”

Experts projected this year’s monarch increase could reflect the butterflies’ ability to adapt to more extreme bouts of heat or drought by varying the date when they leave Mexico, according to the Associated Press.

Traditionally, the monarchs arrive in the Mexican forests in early November and leave for the U.S. in March.

Last year, the butterflies left in February and escaped the heat and drought just north of the border that came in April and May. This year, they stayed later until April.

Next year’s numbers might reflect if the delay proved beneficial, according to a government commission spokesman.

Monarch butterflies west of the Rocky Mountains overwinter on the California coast. This year, their numbers rebounded to more than 250,000 butterflies.

This story was distributed through a cooperative project between Illinois Farm Bureau and the Illinois Press Association. For more food and farming news, visit FarmWeekNow.com.

Family Handyman

Why Is Poison Hemlock So Dangerous?

Poison hemlock is a plant of legend and infamy. While it’s a favorite weapon for murder mystery writers, its most recognized use was in the forced suicide of a well-known Greek philosopher in 399 B.C. “Poison hemlock is the famed plant that killed Socrates,” says Em Shipman, executive director...
GARDENING
a-z-animals.com

Discover the “Lost” 6th Great Lake That Was Bigger Than All Others Combined!

Discover the "Lost" 6th Great Lake That Was Bigger Than All Others Combined!. Believe it or not, but there was once a Great Lake that was four times larger than Lake Superior. Perhaps even more interesting, this lake only disappeared mere thousands of years ago. Let’s dive into the history of Lake Agassiz and discover how its remnants can still be found across much of the United States and Canada today!
SCIENCE
a-z-animals.com

Discover the Little-Known U.S. River Gorge That’s Deeper than the Grand Canyon

Discover the Little-Known U.S. River Gorge That's Deeper than the Grand Canyon. A gorge deeper than the Grand Canyon? Yes, it actually exists! Between Idaho and Oregon in the United States lies a fissure so wide and so deep that it actually rivals its Arizonan cousin. This canyon is as rich in history as it is impressive in size.
OREGON STATE
The Independent

Florida ordered to pay $1.2m for killing 160,000 citrus trees

The state of Florida has been fined $1.2m for killing more than 160,000 citrus trees, according to a recent court ruling. A jury in Orlando last week decided against the Florida Department of Agriculture, awarding the sum to the owner of a commerical nursery after it destroyed the trees in the early 2000s in an attempt to stop diseases spreading.Gary Mahon, owner of Pokey’s Lake Gem Citrus Nursery in Zellwood, Florida, will receive the money after more than 160,000 of his citrus plants were killed in an effort to stop citrus greening.Greening – and another disease, citrus canker –...
FLORIDA STATE
Family Handyman

What To Know About Growing Meyer Lemon Trees

Have you thought about growing trees indoors? Some, including the Meyer lemon tree, make excellent houseplants!. I’m fascinated by the story of the Meyer lemon, a hybrid citrus tree that produces lemons that are larger, sweeter and thinner skinned than the lemons you find in the grocery store. Its story includes everything from the adventures of the plant hunter, Frank N. Meyer, who found the original tree in China in 1908, to its adoration by chefs and kitchen trendsetters in the early 21st century.
GARDENING
a-z-animals.com

How Deep is the Missouri River?

When someone asks you what the longest river in the United States is, you might immediately think of the Mississippi River. It’s a common mistake, as the Mississippi River is one of the most renowned rivers in the country. And to top that, the letters in the name “Mississippi River” sure make it look long enough. However, the Mississippi River isn’t the longest in the United States. Instead, the Missouri River holds this title.
POLITICS
