ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sarasota, FL

BUSINESS PEOPLE: Class of 45 graduate from Leadership Sarasota

By Sarasota Herald-Tribune
Herald-Tribune
Herald-Tribune
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4JJLR7_0gN75NAb00

In May, Leadership Sarasota, a program of the Greater Sarasota Chamber of Commerce, graduated 45 leaders from the Adult Leadership Sarasota program.

The graduates’ hard work and perseverance throughout the 10-month program was recognized as they celebrated with friends and family at Sage SRQ.

The leadership program focuses on identifying and inspiring current and future leaders and helping them explore different organizations and facets within the community, while also creating lifelong relationships with their classmates. During each class, participants also complete a class project with local nonprofit organizations.

The nonprofits chosen for this year were Big Brothers Big Sisters of the Sun Coast, Early Learning Coalition of Sarasota County, Safe Place and Rape Crisis Center, The Haven and Teen Court of Sarasota.

The 2022 Adult Leadership Sarasota graduates are:

Rachel Bradley, All Faiths Food Bank; Max Brandow, Realtor Association of Sarasota and Manatee; John Briggs, SouthTech; Maria Buitrago, Children First; Cody Carson, Tandem Construction; Tami Caruso, Tidewell Hospice; Helena Cauchon, Willis Smith Construction, Inc.; Stevan Collins, Professional Benefits, Inc.; and Laura Conaboy, Junior League of Sarasota.

Also, Larry Cuervo, Truist; Ginger Diegert-McLean, AlongSide U and Fill the Need Staffing; Joseph Dunn, WWSB-ABC 7; Chelsea Garner-Ferris, Ringling College of Art and Design; Roscelyn Guenther, Boys & Girls Club of Sarasota and DeSoto Counties; Melinda Haney, Aviva- Senior Living; Jamie Kahns, Bank of America; and Jamie Kattrein, Community Foundation of Sarasota County.

Also, Demetri Konstantopoulos, city of Sarasota; Rafael Labrin, Observer Media Group; Amber Lamerson, the Bay Park Conservancy, Inc.; Rhonda Leiberick; Will Luera, Florida Studio Theatre; Kelli Maldonado, Van Wezel Foundation, Inc.; Taylor Marini, Make-A-Wish Southern Florida, Suncoast Region; ​Bradley Marner, Ameris Bank; Kathleen Martin, Kerkering, Barberio & Co.; Laura McCann, Animal Rescue Coalition; Craig McGonigal, Greater Sarasota Chamber of Commerce; Michelle Mitchell, Core SRQ; Jared Motzenbecker, Gulfside Wealth; and Brittany Nielsen, State College of Florida, Manatee-Sarasota.

Also, Lucia Panica, city of Sarasota; George Parpas, Williams Parker Attorneys at Law; Daniel Paulling, U.S. Masters Swimming; Samantha Phillips, Kerkering, Barberio & Co.; Justin Senior, Shumaker, Loop & Kendrick, LLP; William Skaggs, The Players Centre for Performing Arts; April Smith, Fifth Third Bank; Mark Smith, John and Mable Ringling Museum of Art; Jennifer Storch, Sarasota Memorial Health Care System;

Lauren Tominelli, Sarasota County government; Brie Tulp, Ian Black Real Estate; Lashelle Williams, Teen Court of Sarasota; Thomas Williams, Education Foundation of Sarasota County-PLANit Sarasota; and Greg Wood, Sarasota Scullers Youth Rowing Program Inc.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Longboat Observer

Ted Sperling Park MURT underway after 12 years of planning

Twelve years after it first appeared on Sarasota County’s capital improvement project radar, a multiuse recreational trail at Ted Sperling Nature Park is expected to begin development this year. The $1.96 million project will provide multimodal connectivity between the park and South Lido Beach, completing connectivity for pedestrians and bicyclists to South Lido from downtown Sarasota via the Ringling Bridge.
SARASOTA, FL
businessobserverfl.com

Adult day center relocates to Sarasota space for $2.8 million

An adult day center is officially moving its headquarters to Sarasota after an almost two-year search for the perfect location. The ActivAge franchise acquired a 16,000-square-foot spot at 3801 Bee Ridge Road for $2.8 million. A spokesperson for the brand confirmed the headquarters will occupy about 68% of the total building. The renovations of the space will cost an approximate additional $2 million.
SARASOTA, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Business
City
Sarasota, FL
Sarasota County, FL
Business
Sarasota County, FL
Education
State
Florida State
Sarasota, FL
Education
Local
Florida Education
Sarasota, FL
Business
County
Sarasota County, FL
businessobserverfl.com

Airport, college land $5.5M in funding for aviation training school

Key takeaway: With $5.5 million from the state budget, an aviation maintenance school at the Sarasota-Bradenton International Airport is coming together. School should help address a major shortage of aircraft mechanics and service technicians statewide. Core challenge: Finding and recruiting students who seek an alternative to college but still aim...
SARASOTA, FL
Mysuncoast.com

Sarasota County announces holiday closings, schedules

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Most Sarasota County Government offices will be closed Monday, July 4, in observance of Independence Day. Sarasota County Government offices. Sarasota County Libraries and Historical Resources’ facilities. The Sarasota County Area Transit (SCAT) administration office and downtown transfer station customer service window. SCAT bus and...
Garden & Gun

How Sarasota, Florida, Became the South’s Hotspot for Mid-Century Design

Tucked away on a residential street in Sarasota’s Lido Shores neighborhood, you’ll find the modernist home known as the Umbrella House. The boxy, wood-and-glass building is named after the flat-roofed, slatted canopy stretching from the front of the house to the back, where it encircles the pool in a U-shape and creates a shaded stretch of patio. It’s definitely eye-catching, but the average out-of-towner driving by probably doesn’t know that it’s also widely considered one of the most important pieces of mid-century American architecture.
SARASOTA, FL
Longboat Observer

Court date nears for car lot planned for Lakewood Ranch border

Twenty months after starting a legal push to overturn the Manatee County commissioners’ decision to allow a car lot on State Road 64 adjacent to Lakewood Ranch, members of the Save Gates Creek and Its Neighborhoods organization are optimistic 12th Judicial Circuit Judge Edward Nicholas will send the matter back to the commissioners for another vote.
LAKEWOOD RANCH, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Business People#Make A Wish Foundation#Big Brothers Big Sisters#Early Learning Coalition#Safe Place#Teen Court#All Faiths Food Bank#Realtor Association#Manatee#Southtech#Children First#Tandem Construction#Tidewell Hospice#Truist#Wwsb
Longboat Observer

The best things to do around Sarasota for June 30 to July 6

7 p.m. at McCurdy’s Comedy Theatre, 1923 Ringling Blvd. You've got five chances to see up-and-coming comic Ken Miller, who turned heads as the grand prize winner at the Steve Harvey Standup Spotlight Comedy Competition in 2019. Miller, an Army veteran, was born in North Carolina but lives in Orlando. His website boasts that if you don't laugh at his show, he'll buy your first drink. Runs through July 2.
SARASOTA, FL
Longboat Observer

Harmer tells Longboat Key he's retiring in December

Town Manager Tom Harmer informed town commissioners and staffers on Friday that he intends to retire from his position in December at the end of his five-year contract, closing a career that included military service and roles in both the private and public sectors. Harmer, 63, and the town would...
LONGBOAT KEY, FL
Longboat Observer

Country Club home tops sales at $1.76 million

A home in Country Club topped all transactions in this week’s real estate. Miguel Barrales Betanzos and Edith Salcedo De Barrales, of Sarasota, sold their home at 6803 Dominion Lane to Peter and Annick Stephenson, of Lakewood Ranch, for $1,762,500. Built in 2005, it has four bedrooms, five-and-a-half baths, a pool and 4,268 square feet of living area. It sold for $1.04 million in 2013.
BRADENTON, FL
westorlandonews.com

Auction of $6.495 Million 6,000+ Sq Ft Bayfront Mansion in Florida

As the Sarasota County area sees a significant increase in luxury real estate sales exceeding pre-pandemic levels and a sustained shift of buyers moving away from urban, northerly locales to affluent vacation-destination areas, another major auction is set. Elite Auctions, who specializes in luxury real estate auctions and marketing, announced the latest addition to its lineup of luxury residential, commercial, and undeveloped real estate listings selling at auction without reserve this summer.
SARASOTA COUNTY, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Chamber of Commerce
NewsBreak
Nonprofit Organizations
NewsBreak
Education
businessobserverfl.com

Dog bar in Sarasota's Rosemary District to open in October

Key takeaway: After a year of searching for the right location, Mindy Kauffman and Bobby Boivin purchased a property in Downtown Sarasota for $1.35 million to be the future location of Boo's Ice House and Dog Bar. Core challenge: Sifting through zoning to accommodate an indoor/outdoor dog bar. What's next:...
SARASOTA, FL
srqmagazine.com

Sarasota Condo Achieves a Fortified First

I am the president of a downtown Sarasota condominium that has just become the first condominium in Florida to pass the State's newly-mandated Phase One Milestone Inspection for structural inspection of older condominiums. That’s right — the new law was signed by Gov. Ron DeSantis on May 26 and went...
SARASOTA, FL
FloridaDaily

Tampa Bay Area the Hottest Housing Market in the Nation, New Study Finds

House Method released a study this month that found the Tampa Bay area is the hottest housing market in the country. “The housing market has exploded in recent years due to fluctuating mortgage rates, high demand accompanied by low inventory, as well as remote working opportunities allowing millions to rethink their home base. Americans have begun to rethink their priorities in a living space, many prioritizing space and comfort while others have flocked to bustling metropolises, leading to an exponential increase in home ownership,” House Method noted. “We analyzed data on the 100 largest MSA’s (Metropolitan Statistical Areas) and ranked them according to seven factors, such as affordability, inventory and population growth.”
REAL ESTATE
sarasotamagazine.com

In a New Memoir, a Sarasota Author Shares Her Story of Surviving Domestic Violence

As a child, Sarasota author and life coach Monica Medina witnessed her mother live in an abusive relationship. For 15 years, Medina says, she endured violence, aggression and mental health crises at the hands of her stepfather, her mother's abuser. She recalls several occasions when police were called by worried neighbors in her Chicago neighborhood. The hard part—her stepfather was a Chicago police officer.
SARASOTA, FL
WINKNEWS.com

New Shoppes at Verdana Village broke ground Tuesday

Ground was broken Tuesday morning in the construction of a new shopping center off Corkscrew Road in East Lee County. Developers say the Shoppes at Verdana Village, located six miles east of I-75 along Corkscrew Road, will be a one-stop shop for neighbors in the area, to include a Publix supermarket, retail stores and restaurants.
LEE COUNTY, FL
10 Tampa Bay

DeSantis to hold news conference in Tampa

TAMPA, Fla. — Gov. Ron DeSantis will be in Tampa Monday to visit a community college. According to the governor's office, DeSantis will be at the Hillsborough Community College Ybor Campus. He is expected to speak around 10 a.m. He will be joined by Lt. Governor Jeanette Nuñez, Florida...
TAMPA, FL
Herald-Tribune

Herald-Tribune

4K+
Followers
3K+
Post
723K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Sarasota, FL from Sarasota Herald-Tribune.

 http://heraldtribune.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy