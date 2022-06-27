GOOD DEEDS: Foundation supports Goodwill's job coaching program

The Ralph S. French Charitable Foundation recently granted $80,000 in support of Goodwill Manasota’s award-winning GoodPartner Coach program.

This is the 12th year that Goodwill has received funding from the French Foundation for this purpose; the funds awarded will go toward the cost of two GoodPartner Coaches.

The GoodPartner Coach program offers individuals with disabilities and other barriers to employment employability skills training and case management services. Of Goodwill’s 700 employees, approximately 70% have a self-identified disability or disadvantage.

…

Neal Communities has donated $15,000 to Venice MainStreet to sponsor its Friday night concert series and marketing efforts. The homebuilder is the first annual sponsor for this popular entertainment series in downtown Venice.

For 35 years, Venice MainStreet has supported the city of Venice’s historic downtown district by hosting special events like the series.

On the second and fourth Fridays of each month, free music performances take place from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. in Centennial Park.

…

Aqua Plumbing & Air, of Sarasota, partnered with All Faiths Food Bank and the Food Bank of Manatee to collect food donations during Child Hunger Awareness Week, June 19-25.

The partnership helps to augment the summer hunger programs of both organizations. Aqua Plumbing & Air used its vehicles to pick up nonperishable foods for both food banks.

…

Walmart Facility No. 7023 awarded a $2,500 Community Grant to Big Brothers Big Sisters of the Sun Coast for its One-to-One Mentoring Program agencywide.

The youth and his/her mentor participate in the Mentoring Program as either a community-based match or a school-based match.

…

Big Brothers Big Sisters of the Sun Coast received a $4,653.18 grant from the Vern A. & Florence E. Martin Charitable Trust for its site-based mentoring program with a focus on Decisions to Win in the Englewood area.

The goal of Big Brothers Big Sisters of the Sun Coast’s Decisions to Win one-to-one mentoring initiative is to help at-risk high school students remain in school, earn promotion to the next grade level and graduate from high school. DTW serves students in grades 10-12.

…

Academy at Bradenton has received a $15,000 grant from Bank of America, a founding partner in a new workforce development program for Manatee County residents.

The new campus will replicate the existing program that Academy at Glengary, Inc. operates as the parent organization in Sarasota. Expansion into Manatee County will help to fill a gap in addressing the vocational and career needs of adults living with serious mental illnesses and address employment barriers due to stigma.

The Academy at Bradenton has the support of Manatee County employers. Already, several businesses who hire Sarasota participants have committed to providing jobs in Manatee County: Gettel Automotive, Gecko’s Hospitality Group, Sunset Automotive Group and the Public Defender’s Office of the 12th Judicial Circuit.

The Academy at Bradenton will operate at 601 12th St. W., Bradenton. Renovations are currently underway, with a grand opening planned in the fall.